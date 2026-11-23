About 15 years ago, my wife and I were sitting in her Chevy Cobalt in a parking spot in front of Hobby Lobby in Lincoln, NE during the holiday shopping season. It was snowing heavily (which will become important in a moment). We were on the phone with our cable company trying to figure out a billing error when another car pulls in next to us. The driver opens her door so hard it slams into our passenger door. I roll down the window and say something to the effect of, "Thanks for the door ding." Nothing demeaning. No name-calling. No F-you. Literally just sarcastically said what I said. Suddenly the husband comes flying around the car screaming at me, tries to open my door (which I quickly locked), and when he realizes he can't get in goes to the front of the car and begins making a snowball out of the fresh snow. He literally holds his arm as if he is going to throw it at me while his wife joins in with the yelling. The cable company rep on our speakerphone is asking us if we need to hang up to call 911. We are in our car dying of laughter at this fool who is going to use a snowball as a weapon.

As they settle down and start walking into the store, we end our phone conversation and decide to exit our vehicle, as their loud yelling drew a small crowd, so we knew we would be safe. As I open my door, the husband and wife come flying back out of the store yelling at us for door-dinging THEIR car (I hadn't) and the husband slips in the snow and eats it. Serves him right.