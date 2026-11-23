These Are The Road Rage Moments Most Mirrored GTA 6 In Your Real Life
Some people don't need to fire up "Grand Theft Auto 6" on a gaming console to experience the terror of a chaotic populace. The universe Rockstar Games crafted over two decades is over-the-top, but it has always been a satirical reflection of American society. This reflection also includes how quickly some of our fellow drivers are willing to resort to violence over the smallest grievance. However, our country's healthcare system hasn't discovered respawning despite how much money we've poured into it.
We asked our readers last week which road rage moments from their real lives most mirrored what they would see in "Grand Theft Auto 6." The responses in the comment section didn't disappoint with how bizarre, hilarious and terrifying these incidents were. Beyond the traditional roadside fistfights, we had a snowball toted like a handgun, altercations with actual firearms and BMW drivers reinforcing their terrible reputation. Without further ado, here are the incidents that wouldn't look out of place in Vice City:
Never flip off strangers
Back in HS, A friend of mine and I were driving around late night and while stopped at an intersection a guy in a Jeep took the corner really fast and almost sideswiped us. My friend gave him the middle finger out of the sunroof. Next thing we knew, we're in a high-speed chase involving the guy, who tried ramming us off the road multiple times. He caught us in a parking lot, blocked us from leaving and pointed a LARGE revolver at us. I grabbed my buddy's cell phone, held it up and screamed "I'm on the phone with the cops!" (even though I wasn't). That gave us enough time to drive over a curb, ripping his mufflers off, and drive up an embankment and high-tail it to the police station.
Moral of the story: Don't flip people off. Let it go and go on with your day.
Submitted by: NEB376
Some pedestrians are willing to fight for their right of way
A couple of years ago, I was walking through San Francisco's Embarcadero District on my way to Radwood NorCal (which was held on one of the piers that year). I overheard some yelling and turned my head to see a blue Jeep Cherokee XJ pulled over on the side of the road. The Jeep driver and a random homeless guy were in each other's face, yelling at each other. From what I made out, the driver accused the homeless guy of jaywalking right in front of him and spitting at his Jeep while the homeless guy argued that he was a pedestrian and that he had the right of way. Fortunately, it was just words being exchanged and no physical blows. The Jeep driver decided he had enough and took off with a loud squeal of tires.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Shot at in traffic
It's so long ago that I don't remember what precipitated it, what happened, or how I behaved but here's what I do remember:
It was late afternoon. I was driving down 580 South through Berkeley, CA on my way to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. And here's how it ended: the other driver was on my left, his passenger-side window was open, and suddenly there was a VERY LOUD BANG from something hitting the side of my car. I hit the brakes so he'd shoot past me. He sped off, I kept my distance.
Later, I found a strange dent by the rear pillar (1997? Mazda Navajo LX (aka Ford Explorer Sport), like a thumb had pressed in the metal, but no hole in the metal or even the slightest break in the paint.
I don't know, maybe he fired a .22 at me? A BB gun? Regardless, it was pretty frightening.
Submitted by: NotLewisHamilton
Spontaneous assault punished with instant karma
I was walking in downtown Chicago. A guy pulls to a stop at a red light at an intersection. He gets out of his car, nonchalantly walks up to a woman standing on the sidewalk waiting to cross the street, slaps her, then immediately walks calmly back to his car just as the light turns green, and drives away*. I assume they knew each other, because the woman did not react even a little, and continued just standing there with zero expression on her face.
*: He got instant karma, as there was a police cruiser 2 cars behind him, who then pulled him over on the next block.
Submitted by: Wretched_Genius
Held by snowball-point
About 15 years ago, my wife and I were sitting in her Chevy Cobalt in a parking spot in front of Hobby Lobby in Lincoln, NE during the holiday shopping season. It was snowing heavily (which will become important in a moment). We were on the phone with our cable company trying to figure out a billing error when another car pulls in next to us. The driver opens her door so hard it slams into our passenger door. I roll down the window and say something to the effect of, "Thanks for the door ding." Nothing demeaning. No name-calling. No F-you. Literally just sarcastically said what I said. Suddenly the husband comes flying around the car screaming at me, tries to open my door (which I quickly locked), and when he realizes he can't get in goes to the front of the car and begins making a snowball out of the fresh snow. He literally holds his arm as if he is going to throw it at me while his wife joins in with the yelling. The cable company rep on our speakerphone is asking us if we need to hang up to call 911. We are in our car dying of laughter at this fool who is going to use a snowball as a weapon.
As they settle down and start walking into the store, we end our phone conversation and decide to exit our vehicle, as their loud yelling drew a small crowd, so we knew we would be safe. As I open my door, the husband and wife come flying back out of the store yelling at us for door-dinging THEIR car (I hadn't) and the husband slips in the snow and eats it. Serves him right.
Submitted by: Daniel Bax
Completely blinded by rage
Was first in line waiting to turn left on a red light that had an advance green. I heard sirens, so when the light changed to green I stayed still.
The 5 Series BMW behind me was blaring his horn and making a verbal commotion. Then he decided to swing around me on the right side to make the left-hand turn.
He was so busy looking at me sitting there that he almost didn't notice the ambulance right in front of him. (with lights and sirens). He slammed his brakes to a very sudden stop and the ambulance had to swerve around him.
I saw him look in the rearview mirror at me. I smiled and waved.
Submitted by: Bradley B.
Sucked into a gang war by corporate branding
This is more GTA San Andreas. I worked as a buyer in California for a large dealer that had blue uniform shirts (hint hint). My coworker was test-driving a customer car we were making an offer on, which was a bright blue Dodge Challenger with aftermarket matching blue rims.
He's sitting at a stoplight in his blue work shirt and bright blue car when a guy dressed completely in red, who was walking down the street, started yelling and running towards him. Luckily, the light turned green and my coworker gunned it before the guy got too close and things escalated further.
Submitted by: Stooche
An impromptu road rage safari
This was in the '90s. I was taking the Super Shuttle back to BWI from downtown DC and on the side of the road, a Mercedes and a BMW were pulled over and two dudes in suits were duking it out. Full-on fisticuffs in the breakdown lane, black eyes and bloody ties!
Submitted by: Jeff Lenertz
Luring a BMW driver to their fate
Stopped at a red light that had been red for about five seconds before I got to it. Dude in a black BMW 5 Series rolled up behind me and started blaring his horn. When that had no effect, he got out screaming with rage and started to approach my driver's door.
At which time, seeing no cross-traffic, I accelerated through the red and called 911. He got back in his car, raced through the red after me. Being about six blocks from the police station, I told the operator not to bother sending the police: I'd bring him to them.
He followed me right to the police station, tailgating me and blaring his horn the whole way as screaming out the window and giving me the middle finger. And boy was he in for a nasty surprise when we got there.
Submitted by: John
Public transportation saves the day
I love some cartoon violence. When I lived in Vancouver, a number of years ago, I'd just hopped off the bus downtown. A dude ran past me, reached out and snatched the purse off the shoulder of an older lady. He took off faster than I expected him to be able to run. If he'd just kept going, he'd have been home free. Instead, he looked over his shoulder to see if anyone was chasing him (three of us were)... and ran full speed into a glass bus shelter. Glass exploded everywhere, he hit the ground like wet cement and started bleeding from a decent head wound, and it was fantastic. Cartoon violence, instant karma, and a grateful lady who bought the three of us Starbucks for giving chase.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy