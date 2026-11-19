What Road Rage Moment Most Mirrored GTA 6 In Your Real Life?
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is on pace to be the most critically acclaimed video game of all time. With an estimated 15 million digital pre-orders, countless criminal acts are probably taking place on the roads and highways of Leonida right now. As the franchise's title has always suggested, players are expected to commit crime to advance the plot, but some go out of their way to unleash an entire military's arsenal on an unsuspecting virtual populace.
What road rage moment in your real life most mirrored GTA 6? I hope that you've never spotted anyone pulling out a rocket launcher during a morning commute. However, it's not uncommon for a road altercation to quickly get heated. We've all seen footage on social media of furious drivers trying to run someone off the road. The most terrifying scenario is when both cars come to a standstill and tempers are still flaring. You never know if it will just be fists flying or something more lethal.
Miami is more similar to Vice City than you think
With GTA 6 being set in Vice City, the franchise's fictionalized version of Miami, my mind immediately went to a 2021 broad daylight shooting on I–95. Eric Popper cut off another driver while driving to work. The other driver honked at Popper and tailgated him in response. The 30-year-old heard a bang, then reached into his center console and pulled out a handgun. Popper fired through his own side window and windshield at the other driver. Thankfully, no one was harmed.
Popper was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The charges were dismissed after Popper's lawyer successfully cited Florida's Stand Your Ground law. The case seemingly hinged on what provoked the 30-year-old to draw a firearm. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the other driver threw a water bottle that hit Popper's car. Popper and his lawyer claimed it was a gunshot. Despite the fact that the other driver was unarmed, it didn't matter.