"Grand Theft Auto 6" is on pace to be the most critically acclaimed video game of all time. With an estimated 15 million digital pre-orders, countless criminal acts are probably taking place on the roads and highways of Leonida right now. As the franchise's title has always suggested, players are expected to commit crime to advance the plot, but some go out of their way to unleash an entire military's arsenal on an unsuspecting virtual populace.

What road rage moment in your real life most mirrored GTA 6? I hope that you've never spotted anyone pulling out a rocket launcher during a morning commute. However, it's not uncommon for a road altercation to quickly get heated. We've all seen footage on social media of furious drivers trying to run someone off the road. The most terrifying scenario is when both cars come to a standstill and tempers are still flaring. You never know if it will just be fists flying or something more lethal.