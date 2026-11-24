There is a wealth of choices when it comes to the types of campers, RVs, and motorhomes you can spend your free time in, so much so that you can find one of them for just about any style of camping and almost any budget. They range from small pull-behinds that aren't much more than a step up from a tent to those mammoth rolling McMansions you see plodding along the interstate. With so many choices, how do you know which one is right for you? One place to start is our list of five things to know before you buy a used RV.

It also helps to understand the different classes and types of RVs, motorhomes, and campers. "RV" is a general term for all campers and motorhomes. "Motorhomes" refer to RVs that you can drive. There are three classes of motorhomes: Class A, Class B, and Class C. Class A motorhomes are the largest, Class B are the smallest, and Class C is in between, with some overlap in size with the other classes.

Next, you have towables — campers that are towed. This includes large travel trailers — which utilize a ball hitch linked to the towing vehicle's frame or rear bumper — bigger fifth-wheels attaching to a hitch over the truck's rear axle, and foldable campers like pop-ups and A-frames. Even though they don't have a drivetrain, slide-in truck campers aren't technically towables since they're hauled. You also have hybrid campers expanding out to the sides and rear, as well as park models, which aren't meant to do much traveling, but are designed to be towed to a spot and left there as a resort unit.