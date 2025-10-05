5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Used RV

Around 11.2 million American families own a recreational vehicle, according to Consumer Affairs, and this figure is only expected to grow in the coming years. For those looking to experience the expanse of the continental U.S., an RV is an excellent option, but sadly, far from an inexpensive one. The term 'RV' applies to both drivable vehicles (motorhomes) and those that are towed (trailers). New RVs can span in price anywhere from around $9,199, for a small trailer, up to over $628,000 for a 44-foot, Class A, diesel motorhome with three slide-outs.

Fortunately, you do have the option to buy used instead, which can provide a much more affordable entry into the RV world. Not to mention, some RV dealerships think new campers are pieces of junk, so avoiding models fresh off the assembly line might hold some advantages. In fact, according to Camper Guide, when you purchase new, the moment your wheels leave the dealer's lot, the RVs value drops 20%. So, even a model just a year or two old could provide some substantial savings.

However, there are some things to look out for when shopping for used RVs. Because these rigs are essentially tiny homes on wheels, there are several more considerations at play when compared to other vehicles. You'll want to be familiar with the RVs history, thoroughly examine it and all its systems, and potentially involve a third party before signing on the dotted line.