5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Used RV
Around 11.2 million American families own a recreational vehicle, according to Consumer Affairs, and this figure is only expected to grow in the coming years. For those looking to experience the expanse of the continental U.S., an RV is an excellent option, but sadly, far from an inexpensive one. The term 'RV' applies to both drivable vehicles (motorhomes) and those that are towed (trailers). New RVs can span in price anywhere from around $9,199, for a small trailer, up to over $628,000 for a 44-foot, Class A, diesel motorhome with three slide-outs.
Fortunately, you do have the option to buy used instead, which can provide a much more affordable entry into the RV world. Not to mention, some RV dealerships think new campers are pieces of junk, so avoiding models fresh off the assembly line might hold some advantages. In fact, according to Camper Guide, when you purchase new, the moment your wheels leave the dealer's lot, the RVs value drops 20%. So, even a model just a year or two old could provide some substantial savings.
However, there are some things to look out for when shopping for used RVs. Because these rigs are essentially tiny homes on wheels, there are several more considerations at play when compared to other vehicles. You'll want to be familiar with the RVs history, thoroughly examine it and all its systems, and potentially involve a third party before signing on the dotted line.
What's the condition of the roof?
It might seem a bit awkward at first, but you need to get a look at the roof of the RV. Some provide a ladder to the top and are walkable, while others aren't. However, you can always place your own step ladder next to the vehicle in order to get a closer look at the current state of its top. You're looking for things like cracks, grooves, scratches, or any other obvious signs of damage. These can worsen over time and result in a roof replacement in some cases that can run thousands of dollars.
RVs are continually subjected to the elements, as they are pelted with rain, hail, snow, and wind. Combine that with the fact that these vehicles include vents, air conditioners, and skylights (all on the roof), means there is always potential for leaks. You can also add solar power to your RV, which adds even more equipment to the roof and potential for water incursion if not sealed properly. You should check the caulking applied around each of these components, as water damage is considered one of the most serious problems you can face with an RV.
Is there a musty odor on the RV's interior?
The moment you step inside a trailer or motorhome, your nose can tell you a lot about its condition. Pay close attention to any odors, especially damp, earthy, or musty ones. It's not a sign that an air freshener is needed, or a simple matter of stale air. Unfortunately, your nose could be identifying a major problem in the form of mold. This could be due to a plumbing issue, or perhaps a leak from the roof. Depending on the severity of the damage, this could be a reason to walk away.
In order to correct the problem, mold must be removed (remediated) completely, otherwise it will continue to grow. Exposure to this environment can cause anything from congestion, and a sore throat, to a sensation of burning in the eyes and a breakout of rashes. Unless you're prepared to potentially replace affected sections of the RVs interior, it's worth considering a different rig.
Do all the RV systems function properly?
When you step on-board the vehicle, during a walkthrough, you want to be testing all of the features (if possible). Ideally, a motorhome, for example, should be plugged into power and connected to water. This allows you to operate the slide-outs, turn all the lights on, fire up the air conditioners or heating system, turn on the TV, and verify everything is functioning properly. You'll want to test the plumbing system by turning on the faucets, checking the drainage, and examining the pipes under the cabinets.
It's also important to ensure the appliances work, as bringing a kitchen along with you on the road is only convenient if you can actually store cold food and cook. Just like you would do your due diligence when looking at a home, you'll want to take that same approach with a used RV. Also, if the RV comes with an onboard generator, you'll want to ensure that unit fires up and runs. You don't want to discover, down the line, that it doesn't work or operate properly. A replacement built-in generator can cost anywhere from around $3,600, up to nearly $17,000, depending on the type of fuel it uses and how much power output it offers.
Was a thorough inspection done, or should you get a second opinion?
For first-time buyers, an RV can be an intimidating prospect. And while a dealer or private seller may assert a technician or they themselves have been over everything on the rig, it's not a bad idea to get an outside opinion. There are different tiers of RV inspection, with a level 1 performing many of the same checks as described above. For those new to the RV world, this is a great option, especially because experience helps when looking for potential issues during a walkthrough. Even for those who are familiar with RV systems, a second set of eyes might spot something that was missed.
You can even go further with a level 2 RV inspection, which is a more comprehensive deep dive into the inner working's of the vehicle. It involves lab work, as an inspector will obtain fluid samples from the engine and other systems for a detailed work up. It's not complicated to find an inspector, either, as there are sites like the National RV Inspectors Association, which can help you get started.
Are the tires in good condition?
Tires are one of those often-forgotten parts of an RV, until there's a problem. Fortunately, there are ways to get the most miles out of your tires, with proper pressure being essential. In terms of a trailer or motorhome, it's a good practice to replace tires at least once every five years. Not only do the rigors of the open highway take their toll, but the sun also causes wear, even if the rig has been parked for an extended period. For these reasons, it might be beneficial to get more information on the tires, such as when they were installed, and how many miles they have on them.
Also examine the tires and look for things like cracks, check the depth of the treads, and keep an eye out for any other blemishes on the sidewalls. If a tire replacement is in order, the costs vary based on the type of RV. Trailer tires, for example, can cost between $100 and $200 each, whereas the largest Class A shoes will run anywhere from $300 up to $700 each.