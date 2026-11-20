Scion FR-S, Mercedes-Benz 240D, Suzuki Sidekick: The Dopest Cars I Found For Under $5,000
Friends, I'm going to give you a little peek behind the curtain at how this, your most beloved weekly automotive column, works. It goes like this: I find a bunch of car listings, and then I write a couple thousand words about them. You might expect the former to be the fun part, browsing all week for new and interesting listings, but it's actually the back half I really enjoy. See, finding listings has a problem: Eventually, things get old.
That's why you need gimmicks. Cars from a certain area, cars with a certain theme, cars from history's greatest cinematic achievement. Today, the gimmick is price: A hard cap of $5,000, which no vehicle exceeds. I honestly expected a bunch of beige commuter cars in questionable stated of repair, but I'm shocked at how good the offerings were in rust-free states. We've got Benzes, BMWs, and bikes as far as the eye can see. Welcome, my friends, to a budget-conscious edition of the week's Dopest Cars.
2013 Scion FR-S - $4,500
Remember when nice FR-Ses or BRZs cost five figures? Well, they still do. This example is no one's definition of immaculate, but it should be everyone's definition of a deal. This is Miata money! Less than Miata money! For under five grand, you could have one of the best-handling chassis out there, and with an engine that's not even blown! Yet. Probably.
Even if/when that does happen, $5,000 leaves plenty of room in the budget for something new to go under that theoretically carbon hood. K-swap, 2JZ, RB26, LS, EJ257, everything fits. Do whatever you want forever with this car, because it's up for whatever. You can fit anything between those front wheels, and you should. Do something cool with it, then reach out to me and send me pictures and videos of the cool thing you did. I'll write about it. That's an Amber promise. (Amber does not get to make these promises. -Ed)
2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan - $3,000
Not only is there a new liquid-cooled replacement for this old 411cc Himalayan out there, in the form of the Himalayan 450, but there's now a bigger brother in Enfield's adventure lineup with the Himi 750. This is neither of those, but they're still relevant here because their very existence makes the first-generation Himalayan cheaper by comparison. It's slower, less powerful, and altogether not as advanced a bike — perfect for those of you looking to get started with something approachable.
Personally, I see the appeal in a dead-simply little ADV like the Himalayan 411. There's so little to go wrong, it's the kind of adventure bike that you can actually really adventure with. Sure, service intervals aren't Honda long, but good luck getting an Africa Twin for three grand. The Himalayan won't get you anywhere fast, it won't be the most stylish way around, but it'll certainly get you where you're going.
1992 Nissan 300zx - $4,500
Yeah, I was surprised too. A Z32 300ZX, in seemingly good shape, for under $5,000. Are cars just free in the states where they don't rust away into dust after two winters? Do you Arizonans just have your pick of any cool car you want for approximately the price of a Costco hot dog? Don't tell me. I can't bear to know.
Anyway, this 300ZX isn't perfect, so at least I can take some solace in that while I scroll my locally-available rustbuckets and cry myself to sleep. It needs a whole wheel bearing, something that's surely a pain to replace on a completely rust-free car where none of the undercarriage bolts have fused to each other and become one piece of metal that's inseparable no matter how much heat and torque you apply. Surely that's the case. Please just let me have this one. Not even this car, just this dream of perfect-car availability outside my region.
2006 Yamaha R6 - $4,500
Pink R6! Well, pinkish gray. It's pinker than any factory fairings for the bike, at least. Actually, none of you are allowed to buy this one, I want it for myself once I win a quick Powerball. Just keep scrolling to the next slide.
1991 Toyota MR2 - $4,500
Mister Two? More like mister too expensive, except in Southern California where these can apparently be had for $4,500. I see why so many car and bike people live there, with the beautiful roads and temperate climate and availability of cars that aren't just piled of rust with a VIN. I get the appeal, but unfortunately I can never join you all. If I spend more than five days in LA I start to go mad due to lack of walkable infrastructure.
Anyway, MR2. This one's not a turbo car, but that doesn't really matter for this kind of money. It also has a beat-up body kit, but again I don't really care. In fact, I prefer a car that has a couple dents, dings, and battle scars — it wears its story on its body panels. This isn't a garage queen, it's a car that's really been used the way its engineers and designers intended. That's worth celebrating, and each rock scratch and bit of drift stitching is a celebration in itself.
1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D - $3,900
Are people over 240Ds now? Have they all moved on to J80 Land Cruisers or something? Back in my day, a 240D in this kind of condition for this kind of money would barely last a day on Marketplace or Craigslist, let alone the weeks this one's been on the market. I know, it's not a wagon, but still. It's not gasoline either!
The seller of this particular 240 claims that it not only runs and drives, but has a fairly considerable amount of work done under the hood. The battery, starter, glow plugs, injectors, and fluids are all new. There's also some unspecified "work" on the head, which probably doesn't mean it's been overheated and warped at some point in its history. I'd bet that didn't happen. How would you even overheat a dependable old Volvo diesel like that, even if you wanted to? These things are so bulletproof.
2010 Mazda Mazda3 - $2,200
Not every sub-$5,000 car on Facebook Marketplace is an enthusiast icon. I accept that. That doesn't mean that the remainder have to be bad, though — they can be beloved commuter cars with more sporting pretensions than they really need, like this Mazda3. It's no MazdaSpeed, sure, but it's a stick-shift compact sedan with Mazda's jinba ittai philosophy behind its chassis, engine, and suspension design. I think that's pretty good.
This one seems to be in good shape, and the seller certainly claims the same, though it's a little tough to tell what exactly is going on in the photos. They're so smudged, or blurry, or streaked with sun — I can't even tell why they're wrong, I just know that they are. It's still a good car, but damn, Marketplace sellers. Step your photography game up. Or, at least, wipe your phone camera on your shirt before you take your listing photos.
1986 Honda Prelude Si - $3,500
There's been a Prelude parked outside my girlfriend's apartment for a few weeks now, and it looks a lot like this one. Red, not white, but in a similar state of aged-yet-solid — not the cleanest, not the stock-est, but still more than drivable. Well, I assume it's drivable, but it hasn't moved for street sweeping in a while. I hope it's drivable.
This Prelude not only drives, but ought to drive pretty well — it's an Si model, after all. The seller says it's "mechanically pristine" but that the interior needs work, though it looks perfect inside and out to my eye. Maybe I just have lower standards for my car interiors, but this one looks great. All I can see is a bit of work heeded on the sunroof shade, and what might be the tiniest rip in the side of the driver's seat. I don't think either of those are worth addressing with anything more than a bit of gaffer's tape, honestly.
2023 BMW G 310 GS - $3,999
Hey, it's my old bike! Not exactly, mine was a better color, but I did ride a G 310 GS when I first moved to New York and started working at the good ship Jalopnik. I maintain that a baby ADV is secretly the best way to get started on two wheels, provided you're tall enough to manage the seat height — they can do a bit of everything, and they'll help you figure out where you want to spend your two-wheel time. Try it all on a small adventure bike, then see what you like doing best and cater your next bike towards that.
This particular G 310 GS, though, has one benefit over mine: It's much cheaper. I sold mine for something like $6,000, and this one's asking just $4,000 — surely you can talk the seller down from that. Imagine picking this bike up for a cool $3,500! You'd have a fantastic beginner bike. I got almost too comfortable on mine, riding it sidesaddle and one-legged through Brooklyn traffic, and you could get that same level of comfort on two wheels.
1989 Suzuki Sidekick - $1,750
C'mon, I don't need to sell you on this one. A Suzuki Sidekick for under $2,000! Just go buy it.