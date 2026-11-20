Friends, I'm going to give you a little peek behind the curtain at how this, your most beloved weekly automotive column, works. It goes like this: I find a bunch of car listings, and then I write a couple thousand words about them. You might expect the former to be the fun part, browsing all week for new and interesting listings, but it's actually the back half I really enjoy. See, finding listings has a problem: Eventually, things get old.

That's why you need gimmicks. Cars from a certain area, cars with a certain theme, cars from history's greatest cinematic achievement. Today, the gimmick is price: A hard cap of $5,000, which no vehicle exceeds. I honestly expected a bunch of beige commuter cars in questionable stated of repair, but I'm shocked at how good the offerings were in rust-free states. We've got Benzes, BMWs, and bikes as far as the eye can see. Welcome, my friends, to a budget-conscious edition of the week's Dopest Cars.