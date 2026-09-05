Widebody Volvo 960, Toyota AE86, Honda Trail 250: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Friends, happy Saturday. I've been thinking a lot recently about my friends in Seattle, and how much I want to finally make it out to that city to spend time with them. I don't exactly have the PTO or the budget to go romping around the Pacific Northwest right now — especially not when it's climbing season here at home, and I have a shopping cart full of cams and slings locked in a staredown with my wallet — but I can at least dream about landing in SeaTac and greeting my friends with a big hug.

Well, that, and there's one other way to get a bit of vicarious PNW experience: I can hop onto Facebook Marketplace, set my location to Seattle, and check out the coolest listings within a 500 mile radius. Is it the same as a hug from my friends? No, no it's not, but at least it's a taste of the culture in which they live — and it costs a hell of a lot less than a plane ticket. So come on a tour of Seattle with me, and let's get a taste of the Pacific Northwest's Dopest Cars.