Aptera Finally Actually Sold A Car
Remember Aptera, the solar EV company that's been around so long that its first concept — a concept so old I have to go to the Internet Archive to find Jalopnik's own blog on its debut — was neither solar nor EV? Well, after 20 long years, the company finally sold a car. Sort of.
The car, a matte-black production-spec Aptera, is real. It was really sold to a real customer, Indonesian businessman and Aptera investor Martin Hartono — known to the company as Accelerator #1, a title given to the biggest investor of the project's earliest funding round. Hartono doesn't feature in the car's delivery vehicle, though, because he's not keeping the car in the United States. Instead, Aptera says it "intends to export the vehicle to the customer," likely sending it to Indonesia for Hartono's use. Perhaps that international trade is how Aptera managed to move a car that still doesn't have an official price.
A considerable step
Aptera still has a ways to go before it's rolling cars off a production line to buyers at scale, but selling a first consumer-spec car is a major step. This first car has a real VIN — production number 000001, of what the company hopes will be many. Given that the first Rivian models to wear a VIN came for "Long Way Up" in 2019, and the company began shipping production models out of Normal in 2021, we may be just a couple of years from scale production of Aptera's solar three-wheelers.
Of course, those couple of years will be crucial for a company that's still yet to prove its targeted efficiency, range, and solar charging figures. The electric Aptera was initially promised with a 1,000-mile range, and the launch edition promises 400 — a number that has yet to be confirmed by the EPA, which in fact has no numbers for any variant of the Aptera. The solar charging, too, needs real-world verification to back up its "40 miles per day" claim. Still, slowly but surely, that weird diesel hybrid concept from 2006 is becoming a real solar-powered EV. Maybe by 2030 you'll be able to get your hands on one.