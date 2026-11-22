Aptera still has a ways to go before it's rolling cars off a production line to buyers at scale, but selling a first consumer-spec car is a major step. This first car has a real VIN — production number 000001, of what the company hopes will be many. Given that the first Rivian models to wear a VIN came for "Long Way Up" in 2019, and the company began shipping production models out of Normal in 2021, we may be just a couple of years from scale production of Aptera's solar three-wheelers.

Of course, those couple of years will be crucial for a company that's still yet to prove its targeted efficiency, range, and solar charging figures. The electric Aptera was initially promised with a 1,000-mile range, and the launch edition promises 400 — a number that has yet to be confirmed by the EPA, which in fact has no numbers for any variant of the Aptera. The solar charging, too, needs real-world verification to back up its "40 miles per day" claim. Still, slowly but surely, that weird diesel hybrid concept from 2006 is becoming a real solar-powered EV. Maybe by 2030 you'll be able to get your hands on one.