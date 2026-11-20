These Are The Stories Of The First Time The Jalopnik Audience Drove A Car
Earlier this week we asked you to take a trip down memory lane and share the story of your very first time driving a car, and it seems like a lot of you have really great dads, since most of you said you first drove on your dad's lap as a kid. Beyond the lap driving though, you, the dear, sweet Jalopnik audience, shared lots of entertaining memories. This is only a roundup of a few popular answers, but feel free to go back and read through the ones that didn't make the cut.
I recounted the story of the first time I took the keys to a friend's second-generation Nissan Altima and invited myself to do some acceleration runs in a parking lot when I was in middle school, which is a bad idea and is absolutely not something that anyone else should do, to be clear. We're not glorifying car theft, underage, or unlicensed driving here, we're just sharing some stories. If you have an exceptionally entertaining tale, feel free to share it in the comments section below, but these are a few of the stories behind the Jalopnik audience's first time driving a car.
Learning in the parking lot
The first time i drove a car, my dad had terminal cancer, and i was 14 years old. In our huge Dallas neighborhood, he would pretend to pass out and tell me to take the wheel of the 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager!
A few weeks later on a Saturday or Sunday he took me to an empty elementary school parking lot, and taught me how finally use the steering wheel while being in the correct seat and how to get used to the pedals.
My by the book father, broke the rules to teach me skill he knew i was itching to learn. One of the most fun weekends of my life. He made it another 8 months, and took me out to different parking lots on weekends that he was feeling well! Made that time a little bit easier on both of us i think.
Submitted by: Andrew Jimenez
First drive, first slide
The day of my 16th birthday, my mom drove me to the DMV to get my learner's permit. As we walked out to the car, me with my fresh permit in my hand, it was snowing like a banshee. My mom handed me the keys and said, "You get to drive us home."
We lived on a hill, and as I tried to slow down and turn into our driveway, (no ABS or stability control back in the '80s) I ended up sliding into the neighbor's front yard and taking out her wooden flower boxes.
For the next couple of months it was a very snowy winter, so I learned how to become a great driver on snow and ice. I took my driver's test in February during a snowstorm and passed it on the first try.
Until the day I got my learner's permit, I had never driven a car before.
Submitted by: Anonymous II: The Sequel
7 years old
I grew in dairy farm in rular Finland, so I've been operating heavy equipment since I was heavy enough to press clutch and brakes. So around 6 years old back in the golden 80's. My first run with car was our Saab 99 around 7 years old. It was first gasoline powered vehicle I've tested, so throttle surprised me a bit and I ran over our laundry drying apparatus. Father was not pleased. However first proper drive was around 10-11 year old, when my grandfather had accident with tractor PTO and lost his thumb. It was bleeding quite a lot so I drove him 5km to health center. Nobody batted eyelid to that :D.
Submitted by: Matti Sillanpää
Road rage from day 1
First time I drove solo was to go from home to my parent's florist. Easy drive. Had to turn right on a busy road that had about 6 lanes. I had a green light and just took it. Didn't realize that someone was taking a left coming the other way and going into my lane. I had to brake hard to avoid hitting them. Then they brake checked and cut me off a couple times as I tried to drive safely and easily. Eventually, they got mad at someone else and intentionally caused an accident. Today we call that Road Rage. I had no concept of what it was and how it worked and was scared to death.
Submitted by: hoser68
Slow and steady
I grew up on a small farm, so I drove our vehicles around some well before I had my permit. But my dad would take my brother and me to the Eagle River area in Wisconsin every summer, and one time he took us to dinner and afterwards realized he was not fit to drive. So he had me drive the three of us back to the cabin. I was 14. He said I did a good job, but how would he know? 😂
I remember he had a black third-gen Nissan Maxima. But I'm sure I drove so carefully and slowly it didn't matter what it was.
Submitted by: Poorsche
Not the company car
For me, it was easy: Dad was the local Chevrolet dealer up until about eight months before my sixteenth birthday. He'd had a long habit of bringing home whatever was the strangest car in the used lot when he came home for lunch, so I could spend the hour crawling all over it. We had a very long driveway, and lived at the end of a three block long dead end street. So, by the time I'd turned twelve, if the car had an automatic I'd invariably get behind the wheel, first laps in the driveway, and shortly after six block long round trips. The first car was a Renault Dauphine with push-button automatic transmission.
More on the lines of what you're looking for: The first 'illegal' drive was grabbing dad's company car (1965 Impala SS hardtop) and taking it for a 15-20 mile drive in the summer of 1965 while the rest of the family was on the weekly summer drive in Mom's station wagon. Shortly thereafter, realizing he was leaving the dealership (I didn't know) dad swapped the Impala for a Corvair Monza coupe because his kid was a complete Corvair junkie. Had it out a couple of times, too.
My father was an incredibly strict disciplinarian (egged on my mom, who was the real force) except when it came to cars. I got away with murder on that, and I'm certain I wasn't getting away with nearly as much as I thought I did at the time.
Submitted by: Syke
Thanks unc
I was 13. My (unknown to me at the time) doper uncle asked me, "Have you ever driven a car?" He fixed my reply by letting me drive him around Alabama backroads for an hour in his MGB. I was so excited later that afternoon to tell my parents what John let me do. They did not share my excitement.
As for me, I got a lifetime love of cars, especially rowing my own. RIP, Uncle John!
Submitted by: Halinthemountains
Driving a 1972 VW Squareback
I used to live in farm country, we weren't farmers, but fields for miles in the Salinas Valley. I was 12 or 13 when my father took me to a dirt lot out in the fields. There he turned me loose in a 1972 VW squareback. With in 5 – 10 minutes I was cruising around that lot like I had been driving my whole life. Also most will admit that early air cooled VWs are extremely forgiving, and easy to drive. When done in the dirt lot he told me to go ahead and drive home. Taught me the rules of the road, signs, don't run over people, etc. I was excited to say the least. The next morning he had me drive us from home to work, then school which was 20 miles on the 101 hwy. From that day on, I drove everyday to my father's shop. And he would always tell me "straight to school, and back." Like I listened.
Submitted by: Brian R