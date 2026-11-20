Earlier this week we asked you to take a trip down memory lane and share the story of your very first time driving a car, and it seems like a lot of you have really great dads, since most of you said you first drove on your dad's lap as a kid. Beyond the lap driving though, you, the dear, sweet Jalopnik audience, shared lots of entertaining memories. This is only a roundup of a few popular answers, but feel free to go back and read through the ones that didn't make the cut.

I recounted the story of the first time I took the keys to a friend's second-generation Nissan Altima and invited myself to do some acceleration runs in a parking lot when I was in middle school, which is a bad idea and is absolutely not something that anyone else should do, to be clear. We're not glorifying car theft, underage, or unlicensed driving here, we're just sharing some stories. If you have an exceptionally entertaining tale, feel free to share it in the comments section below, but these are a few of the stories behind the Jalopnik audience's first time driving a car.