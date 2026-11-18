I'm not sure that I've even shared this story with my friends or family, but sharing it here seems like a good idea. I don't remember my exact age at the time, but I know I was in middle school, so it was definitely before I should have legally been behind the wheel. Still, I'd been practicing my driving in my conscious and unconscious mind for at least a decade before this, so I felt ready.

One fateful summer day at Model Boat Shop (don't laugh, it was really fun), a friend's older sister came to pick him up, but her boyfriend was the one who drove. Along with my brother, our conniving, car-obsessed minds hatched a brilliant plan to strongarm this poor high school kid into letting us drive his green second-generation Nissan Altima. We convinced him it would earn him brownie points with his girlfriend if he'd let her little brother and his friends drive his car, and he bought it, hook line and sinker.

He took us to a nearby parking lot and let us loose, and I have the most distinct memory of doing incredibly safe and not-at-all dangerous acceleration runs and panic brake evaluations in that parking lot while the owner of the car looked on in horror. Thankfully nobody got hurt and nobody got sued, but that joyous memory was the first time I drove a car. What's your story?