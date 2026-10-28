1969 Shelby GT500 For Sale With 12,283 Miles Shown Pairs 428 Cobra Jet V8 And Rare Spec

Ford's 428 Cobra Jet engine found a place in some pretty powerful machines over the years, and that includes the 1969 Shelby GT500 that will be up for grabs during the Barrett-Jackson Digital Select auction, November 5 through 12. The big-block V8 was rated at 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque by Ford, but counting ponies could be tricky back then. Some sources say the motor had more like 400 horses and the automaker underrated the mill to help keep insurance costs down. The motor certainly helped keep the car's 0-60 times down. After all, the '69 Shelby GT500 could run that sprint in a brisk 6.0 seconds. Plus, while it's not the very fastest of the fast muscle cars, its top speed of 130 mph puts it pretty high on the list.

This particular pony car more than looks the part, too. Right off the bat, it has one of the cooler sports car cues of the time in its Naca-style inlets for its vented hood. Also on display are racing stripes, a rear spoiler, 15-inch five-spoke Shelby wheels, and a dual center-exit exhaust system with square outlets.

Inside, however, was a slightly different story. By 1969, the Shelby GT500 had softened its sharp focus on performance to include upscale-for-the-time appointments like knitted white-vinyl seats, matching door panels, an AM/FM stereo, air-conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, and wood-grain trim. That said, the roll bar and Shelby-specific center console were there to remind you of the car's roots.

This was the last year of GT500 production, with Ford building 1,157 1969 GT500 fastbacks like the one shown here. And that's understating the car's rarity.