A small object orbiting the Sun has long befuddled scientists, and recent research has simply befuddled them more. Called 1998 KY26 and discovered that year by astronomer Tom Gehrels of the University of Arizona, it is quite simply not following the laws of gravitational dynamics. In other words, it's accelerating, someway, somehow. Multiple theories have been proposed as to what could be happening, but with new evidence coming in, none of those theories quite seem to fit. It's probably not aliens. But it just might be communists.

So, what do we know for sure? Not much. Whatever it is, it's about 36 feet across. That bit is relatively new information, since scientists initially estimated it was about three times larger, per the BBC's Sky at Night Magazine. It's also in a very rapid spin, rotating about once every five minutes. It has a very high albedo (no jokes, straight to jail with you), meaning that it reflects more sunlight than is typical for a space object. Earth's Moon, which lights up your night, reflects 12% of the sunlight it receives; 1998 KY26 reflects about 50%.

Oh, and there's the minor detail that it's accelerating. Again, there are theories about what it is, but none of them fit quite right.