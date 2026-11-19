Like it or not, you've probably encountered the GTA 6 hype in some manner or another. That is, unless you've been living under a rock. On a deserted island. An island on another planet. The twice-delayed game is a big deal, and it's been available for pre-order since June 2026. Rockstar Games is giving out the Vintage Vice City Pack to those players who pre-ordered GTA 6, and it comes with a handful of goodies. Most notably, the pack includes the '55 Vapid Stanier, a two-tone yellow-on-white classic two-door hardtop.

You might take one look at the Vapid Stanier and think, "huh, that looks awfully familiar." There's a reason for that. For starters, the two-tone Stanier is meant to resemble a 1955 Ford Fairlane Club Sedan and serves as a direct nod to the 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88. Not just any Super 88, but the very specific landmark car parked in front of the Avalon Hotel on Ocean Drive in Miami. And why not? Vice City serves as the Miami-based setting for the game, and the real-life Avalon Hotel boasts that its Super 88 is "one of the most photographed cars in America." Of course, the real Super 88 has a convertible top, whereas the game's Vapid Stanier has a painted hardtop.

The yellow-on-white classic is a fitting way to hit the streets of Vice City, but it's not the only treat in the pack. In addition to the '55 Vapid Stanier, players will get a special garage. Qualifying players will get a task in their Exploration map tab, which will direct them to the Ocean View Hotel. That's where they'll find the classic car and the garage. You'll likely want a garage to safely store your Stanier, too. If the new game is anything like GTA Online, things will likely get quite explode-y.