You Can Get A Free Classic Car And Garage In GTA 6, But Only Until Tomorrow
It's finally here. Can you believe it, fans of video game carnage? The internet will have to find some other source of amusement other than the "we got so-and-so before we got GTA VI," because guess what? Thirteen years after the release of the previous iteration, Rockstar Games has finally made the sixth installment of the wildly popular Grand Theft Auto franchise available to the masses. Well, those members of the masses with access to a PlayStation 5, a PS5 Pro, an Xbox Series X, or an Xbox Series S, that is. If that describes you, Rockstar might just have a surprise waiting for your first visit to Vice City in GTA 6.
Of course, with a name like Grand Theft Auto, the automotive element of the action-packed title hasn't taken a back seat. We've been spotting the new cars in GTA 6 since the extended trailer dropped, and connecting them to their real-life counterparts. For a very specific group of early adopters, logging onto the game will yield more than just the excitement of playing the long-awaited title. Rockstar is giving some players a free classic car and a garage to park it in.
A free classic car and a garage are up for grabs for GTA 6 players, but not for long
Like it or not, you've probably encountered the GTA 6 hype in some manner or another. That is, unless you've been living under a rock. On a deserted island. An island on another planet. The twice-delayed game is a big deal, and it's been available for pre-order since June 2026. Rockstar Games is giving out the Vintage Vice City Pack to those players who pre-ordered GTA 6, and it comes with a handful of goodies. Most notably, the pack includes the '55 Vapid Stanier, a two-tone yellow-on-white classic two-door hardtop.
You might take one look at the Vapid Stanier and think, "huh, that looks awfully familiar." There's a reason for that. For starters, the two-tone Stanier is meant to resemble a 1955 Ford Fairlane Club Sedan and serves as a direct nod to the 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88. Not just any Super 88, but the very specific landmark car parked in front of the Avalon Hotel on Ocean Drive in Miami. And why not? Vice City serves as the Miami-based setting for the game, and the real-life Avalon Hotel boasts that its Super 88 is "one of the most photographed cars in America." Of course, the real Super 88 has a convertible top, whereas the game's Vapid Stanier has a painted hardtop.
The yellow-on-white classic is a fitting way to hit the streets of Vice City, but it's not the only treat in the pack. In addition to the '55 Vapid Stanier, players will get a special garage. Qualifying players will get a task in their Exploration map tab, which will direct them to the Ocean View Hotel. That's where they'll find the classic car and the garage. You'll likely want a garage to safely store your Stanier, too. If the new game is anything like GTA Online, things will likely get quite explode-y.
You might want to act now if you want the Vapid Stanier and somewhere safe to park it
So, are you afraid you missed your chance? Fret not. If you place your order for GTA 6 today, you can still get your hands on the Vintage Vice City Pack. For now, the offer expires at the end of today. It also doesn't matter if your physical copy of GTA 6 is in the mail; as long as you place your order before the end of the day, you can get the expansion pack.
Now, it might seem outlandish and unrealistic to expect a free classic car and a complimentary garage anywhere other than the fictional state of Leonida. But Rockstar seems to be trying to dial up the realism factor in its latest blockbuster game. Don't believe it? Unlike the campaign or online free-for-all of the fifth Grand Theft Auto title, players will have to fill up cars with gasoline virtually in GTA 6 to keep driving. That's right. No infinitely full gas tanks anymore. We'll just have to see if the Vapid Stanier is a dainty fuel sipper or a guzzler.
If that wasn't enough, Rockstar also wants players to experience more life-like collisions. How? Well, the developers made sure GTA 6 leaned into advanced physics for more realistic car crashes. So, you know, try not to hit stuff in your classic car.