2026 Los Angeles International Auto Show Live: 2027 Hyundai Elantra Reveal
Good morning and happy 2026 Los Angeles International Auto Show! We're bringing the Hyundai press reveal to you live in blog form! The LA Auto Show is in its 119th year, and all the stars are out to celebrate and bring you the latest and greatest in automotive technology.
We've already seen the Elantra in its eighth-generation form at the Busan Mobility Show in South Korea earlier this summer. In Korea, Hyundai's best-selling model is called the Avante. There, the first consumer-ready iteration of the brand's "Art of Steel" design language was on full display, with its sharp, futuristic lines marking a major departure of Elantras of the past.
Are you ready to return to the sedan? Has SUV fatigue hit hard enough to make the new Elantra a sales winner? Now that the big gapping maw is long gone, how do you like the futuristic look?
If you're as pumped as we are, you can watch the YouTube livestream of the reveal or catch it on the brand's media page along with us on Thursday at Noon EST/9 a.m. PST.
15 Updates
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Hyundai's event begins at 12:05pm ET / 9:05am PT, and we're expecting to see both the 2027 Elantra in its production form, and the 2028 Elantra Hybrid.
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It's been a busy couple of months for Hyundai. Back in October, we saw the 2027 Tucson, Tucson Hybrid and Tucson XRT Pro. While there may not be too much relating that compact crossover to the new Elantra, they share the same design ethos: Art of Steel. It's characterized by plenty of angles, interesting surfacing and slim lights shaped into H-patterns on the front and rear.
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I can't tell you too much about the eighth-generation Elantra just yet, but I can tell you that it's definitely larger overall, with a longer wheelbase than its predecessor. Don't worry, though. It's still firmly a compact sedan.
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Like all new Hyundais, the 2027 Elantra will use the automaker's new Pleos Connect infotainment system. It has a large center screen and a slim digital gauge cluster of sorts. For better or worse, it also has an AI assistant.
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The Korean version of the Elantra is powered by either a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-popper or a 155-hp 1.6-liter I4 hybrid. We'll see how the U.S. Elantra compares in about a half hour.
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We're just 5 minutes away from Hyundai officially pulling the sheets off the 2027 Elantra and 2028 Elantra Hybrid
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Watch the reveal live on YouTube
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Watch the reveal live on YouTube
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See, there's a reason I mentioned the Tucson. Sure, they're not technically related, but their ethos is nothing if not similar.
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Thrilled to say the Elantra keeps the amazing looks that we saw on the Avante in Korea. Without a doubt there are elements of the N Vision 74 concept in there, even if it's not quite as striking as that wild coupe.
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What does everyone think of the 2027 Elantra?
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Look Luddites, it has physical buttons and controls under the touchscreen. You can breath a sigh of relief.
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I should note that the touchscreen I just mentioned will have OTA updates long after the car is sold.
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53 MPG ain't nothing to sneeze at. For refrence, the Corolla and Civic Hybrids gets 50 mpg combined.
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So, that's the end of Hyundai's livestream, and you can read all of the nitty-gritty details in my full write up here.
What are your thoughts on the new sedan? Too bold? Too basic? Screen too big? No N announcement bumming you out? Let us know.