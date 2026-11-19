Good morning and happy 2026 Los Angeles International Auto Show! We're bringing the Hyundai press reveal to you live in blog form! The LA Auto Show is in its 119th year, and all the stars are out to celebrate and bring you the latest and greatest in automotive technology.

We've already seen the Elantra in its eighth-generation form at the Busan Mobility Show in South Korea earlier this summer. In Korea, Hyundai's best-selling model is called the Avante. There, the first consumer-ready iteration of the brand's "Art of Steel" design language was on full display, with its sharp, futuristic lines marking a major departure of Elantras of the past.

Are you ready to return to the sedan? Has SUV fatigue hit hard enough to make the new Elantra a sales winner? Now that the big gapping maw is long gone, how do you like the futuristic look?

If you're as pumped as we are, you can watch the YouTube livestream of the reveal or catch it on the brand's media page along with us on Thursday at Noon EST/9 a.m. PST.