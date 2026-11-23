Americans buy about 16 million new cars every year, barring the occasional economic upheaval or global pandemic. Yet, that heady number doesn't take into account that not every car sells like manufacturers and dealers hope. Some models languish on lots for months or even years. One of the first things dealers try is offering customers a discount. At the dealership where I sold new and used cars, the bosses would also offer incentives to salespeople to move cars that just couldn't gain traction. More aggressive tactics like converting the car into a service loaner or demonstrator could also come into play. Then, surrender might come in the form of trading the car to another dealer or sending the vehicle to a wholesale auction. In case you're wondering, bidding at these dealer-only auctions usually requires a license.

Used cars can sit around, too. What's considered a slow seller? It varies by company, but many dealers consider 60 to 90 days on the lot long enough for a car to count as aged inventory. At my dealership, management started to get anxious at the 60-day mark. Why? Because most dealers don't own their inventories outright. The cars you see on the lot and in storage yards are financed. It's called floorplanning, which contributes a significant amount to the overhead. Last year, the average floorplan costs for a new car were about $237 per month. That amount quickly eats into profits as the months accumulate.

There wasn't always a reason for what made a slow seller. Sometimes, it was the color (the used car manager was prohibited from buying anything brown) or the lack of a particular option. Pricing was always a factor. An overpriced, unpopular model is a direct cause of crickets chirping.