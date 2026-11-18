O'Corrain is alleged to have snuck into the plane around 4:40 a.m. on April 11, 2026 after he bashed in the locking mechanism on the rear crew door. He then barricaded himself inside the aircraft, covering the windows with crew member hammocks. After disabling the interior doors with epoxy and ball-bearings, the axe-smashing began. O'Corrain put his whole heart into taking out this plane, to the point that he needed an offsite break before he was back at it the next morning, which is when he was caught.

From the indictment:

Several hours after O'CORRAIN first entered the airport, the Aircraft's flight crew (the "Crew") returned to the Aircraft to depart for their next destination, observed O'CORRAIN through a cockpit window, and notified Shannon Airport security. Members of the Crew then observed O'CORRAIN escape out of a hatch in the Aircraft's roof and inflict substantial additional damage to the Aircraft's exterior, including by striking the exterior of the Aircraft with an axe, and pouring unknown substances and placing objects, including ball bearings, into the Aircraft's fuel tanks.

O'Corrain is currently being held without bail in a Limerick prison where he faces three charges: trespassing at Shannon airport, criminal damage to a fence, and criminal damage to a U.S. military plane. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

O'Corrain is a long-time peace activist who opposes the U.S. war with Iran and the U.S.' support of Israel. He decided to take matters into his own hands, according to friends who set up a legal support fund for O'Corrain. According to the feds, O'Corrain spent weeks planning his assault on the U.S. Air National Guard C-130 Hercules, researching just how to hit it where it would hurt the most.

Ireland was the first European country to recognize Palestine as a state, and the last to grant Israel an embassy. In fact, it is one of the most pro-Palestine countries in the world, NPR reported in 2024:

A little over a century ago, Ireland and Palestine were both under British control. The latter was called British Mandate Palestine, or Mandatory Palestine. Many of the same British colonial officials served in both places — and left a deep impression on locals. For example, former British Prime Minister Arthur Balfour was most famous for something he wrote after he left that office: The 1917 Balfour Declaration, which announced Britain's support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, a region previously ruled by the Ottomans. But before his famous declaration, Balfour served in the 1880s as a British Cabinet secretary for Ireland. In 1885, he opposed home rule for Ireland, and his disagreement with colleagues over the issue ultimately helped to topple a previous British prime minister's government.

According to the indictment, O'Corrain's attack follows three other — less serious — incidents at Shannon airport in 2025.