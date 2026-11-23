Jesse shouldn't have been surprised by the engine under the hood of the mangled Supra Paul Walker's character procured in the first "The Fast and the Furious." All fourth-generation Supras came with 2JZ engines. Nonetheless, his excitement was justified. The 2JZ, particularly the factory twin-turbocharged 2JZ-GTE variant, is well known for making big power without sacrificing reliability.

For the U.S. market, the 2JZ-GTE was only found under the hood of the MKIV Supra Turbo, and a little under 7,000 Supra Turbos were sold Stateside. The twin-turbo straight-6 made 320 horsepower from the factory. But it wasn't long before tuners found that the engine was capable of so much more.

The 2JZ's secret sauce largely comes from how its bottom end is constructed. The 2JZ is a closed-deck engine, meaning that the top of the cylinder walls are supported by metal. This, along with the cast iron construction of the 2JZ's engine block, makes the cylinders really strong and able to hold up to a lot of turbo boost. Also, the 2JZ has a forged steel crankshaft. The difference between cast and forged crankshafts comes down to strength and cost. The more common cast crankshaft is cheaper to make, but they are less likely to survive the stresses of an engine outputting big horsepower long term. All of this over-engineering means that the 2JZ-GTE can make upward of 700 horsepower without touching the bottom end.