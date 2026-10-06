This Subaru 4-Cylinder Has A Terrible Reputation For Reliability, Here's Why

Subaru made several generations of EJ boxer engines, from the EJ205 in early 2000s Japanese domestic market WRXs, to the EJ255 in some WRX, Forester XT, and Legacy GT models up to 2014, and finally the EJ257 in the WRX STI from 2004 to 2021. But if you know these cars, and how boxer engines work — which is with horizontally opposed pistons, meaning they move side-to-side rather than up and down like in V-shaped configuration — then you also know that despite performance advantages, there are at least three major issues with boxer engines in particular.

With the Subaru EJs, these issues come down to that boxer design, and EJ25s had it the worst, with a very bad reputation for reliability thanks to failed head gaskets. That's not the sole issue with EJs, since earlier EJ20s share some frailties with the EJ25 that we'll get into shortly. But the head gasket failure on EJ25s is pretty notorious, and partly inherent to the boxer design. It affects engines in Legacy, Outback, Forester, and Impreza Subarus from the late 1990s through the mid-2010s, and these Subaru model years were the worst affected by head gasket problems.

As to the why of this failure, the bottom of the gaskets (one on each side) sit vertically, so oil can saturate this material when the engine is turned off, rather than draining back into the oil pan. Older Subarus used a more porous gasket material that let coolant seep through. While later models switched to a multi-layer steel gasket, those could also tear or corrode. When a head gasket leaks you'll get poor compression, overheating, and white smoke blowing out of your Subie's tailpipe.