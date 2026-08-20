It Took Over 50 Years For Driver's Licenses To Become Mandatory In Every State

Depending on where you are in the world, getting a driver's license can be really easy or pretty damn tough, requiring everything from mental health clearances to scores of 90% or higher on multiple written tests before you're even allowed to take driving lessons. Compared to these struggles, driving tests in the U.S. are relatively easy, or at least that's the general consensus. And although driving laws vary between states, none of them allow you to drive across the country without a license. However, that was not the case back in 1930 when only 24 states required a driver's license, with just 15 requiring a driver's exam.

Massachusetts and Missouri were the first states to mandate a driver's license back in 1903. New York introduced similar legislation around the same time, requiring drivers to carry an operator's license on their person when behind the wheel. While New Jersey required written exams and road tests by 1913, Rhode Island was the first state in the country to mandate a driver's exam as part of obtaining a license in 1908.

That said, the idea of a driver's license took a while to catch on across all states. South Dakota was the last state to start issuing licenses in 1954, and also the last state to mandate a driver's exam — a requirement it finally added in 1959. And many states were not so keen on requiring a driver's test until the 1950s: it wasn't until 1951 that Arizona and Idaho jumped in, followed by Missouri in 1952, Illinois in 1953, and Wisconsin in 1956.