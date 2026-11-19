1968 Chevy Camaro SS For Sale With 6,300 Miles Shown After New Odo Packs 350 V8 And 4-Speed Stick
As more people recognize the value of owning older cars that are easier and more affordable to repair, options like this thoughtfully updated '68 Camaro SS get more appealing on a regular basis. Even if car repair costs are rising at an alarming rate, it's still worth looking at simple old cars. This particular 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS is currently listed for auction on Cars and Bids, and it is powered by a 350 small block (possibly a 383 stroker engine — the seller isn't quite sure), with shifting done via a four-speed manual transmission. It has an Odometer Brand Discrepancy on its Massachusetts title, though, with unknown true mileage, which could end up making it an affordable, daily-drivable example of this classic muscle car.
It has smart upgrades like electronic fuel injection, an electronic distributor, four-wheel power disc brakes, power steering, and traction bars that should all serve to make it a friendlier car to drive on a daily basis, and an aftermarket head unit and speakers to make it friendlier to live with. It's got too much character to be winning any concours any time soon, so whoever ends up winning the auction might as well enjoy driving it.
Would you be willing to overlook its flaws?
Okay, so the odometer currently displays 6,300 miles, but it was replaced at some point, so that only indicates mileage put on after the odometer was replaced. That said, the ad says the current seller purchased it in 2025 and has added about 1,200 miles since then, which bodes well for its drivability. This is not a perfect car, with flaws including a sagging headliner, an inoperable parking brake, missing rear window cranks, holes in the glove compartment, and a disconnected fuel gauge, but it would make a great project for a dedicated gearhead.
From the photos, its exterior looks serviceable, with its share of little imperfections, but overall it looks pretty clean for a 58-year-old car. There's a bit of rust on the Cragar wheels, but nothing too serious. Unfortunately, it does have aftermarket LED headlights, which I'm not the biggest fan of, but it doesn't look as bad as it could. In the video included in the ad, the Camaro starts right up and idles smoothly without any puffs of smoke or any other immediately concerning symptoms — another good sign. I think I'd be willing to overlook its flaws if the price is right. What about you?