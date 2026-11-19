As more people recognize the value of owning older cars that are easier and more affordable to repair, options like this thoughtfully updated '68 Camaro SS get more appealing on a regular basis. Even if car repair costs are rising at an alarming rate, it's still worth looking at simple old cars. This particular 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS is currently listed for auction on Cars and Bids, and it is powered by a 350 small block (possibly a 383 stroker engine — the seller isn't quite sure), with shifting done via a four-speed manual transmission. It has an Odometer Brand Discrepancy on its Massachusetts title, though, with unknown true mileage, which could end up making it an affordable, daily-drivable example of this classic muscle car.

It has smart upgrades like electronic fuel injection, an electronic distributor, four-wheel power disc brakes, power steering, and traction bars that should all serve to make it a friendlier car to drive on a daily basis, and an aftermarket head unit and speakers to make it friendlier to live with. It's got too much character to be winning any concours any time soon, so whoever ends up winning the auction might as well enjoy driving it.