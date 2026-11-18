Ah, the Chevrolet Camaro. Over the decades, and before the Bow Tie pulled the plug on the two-door muscle car, it was Chevy's bitter rival to Ford's venerable Mustang. Its evolution was a wild journey, too. It went from a handsome pony car to the circuit-ready Camaro ZL1, and along the way, it became a car that was 39 times more likely to be stolen than the average car. In a stop along the way, the second-generation Camaro shrugged off the boxier muscle car look of the first-gen models and adopted more of a European aesthetic. Those smooth Euro-inspired lines didn't stop one builder from turning this second-gen Camaro into a housing unit for a monstrous supercharged V8, though.

Some custom cars, most notably those builds with serious power, hold their cards close to the chest. Don't get it wrong; there are giveaways. Cowl hoods, big, sticky drag slicks, and all sorts of other little indicators that there might be hell under the hood. This one takes a less understated approach.

This 1978 Chevy Camaro Type LT coupe is powered (and visually dominated by) an angry 543-cubic-inch V8 engine topped with a polished 8-71 Roots-style supercharger and a movie-quality bug catcher bursting out of a chopped-up hood. The builder ditched all semblance of subtlety, opting instead for over-the-top muscle car antics. If that's your flavor, this Nebraska car is currently up for sale on Bring a Trailer.