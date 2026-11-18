1978 Chevy Camaro Type LT For Sale With 63,000 Miles Shown Has A Supercharged 543 V8 You Can't Miss
Ah, the Chevrolet Camaro. Over the decades, and before the Bow Tie pulled the plug on the two-door muscle car, it was Chevy's bitter rival to Ford's venerable Mustang. Its evolution was a wild journey, too. It went from a handsome pony car to the circuit-ready Camaro ZL1, and along the way, it became a car that was 39 times more likely to be stolen than the average car. In a stop along the way, the second-generation Camaro shrugged off the boxier muscle car look of the first-gen models and adopted more of a European aesthetic. Those smooth Euro-inspired lines didn't stop one builder from turning this second-gen Camaro into a housing unit for a monstrous supercharged V8, though.
Some custom cars, most notably those builds with serious power, hold their cards close to the chest. Don't get it wrong; there are giveaways. Cowl hoods, big, sticky drag slicks, and all sorts of other little indicators that there might be hell under the hood. This one takes a less understated approach.
This 1978 Chevy Camaro Type LT coupe is powered (and visually dominated by) an angry 543-cubic-inch V8 engine topped with a polished 8-71 Roots-style supercharger and a movie-quality bug catcher bursting out of a chopped-up hood. The builder ditched all semblance of subtlety, opting instead for over-the-top muscle car antics. If that's your flavor, this Nebraska car is currently up for sale on Bring a Trailer.
This supercharged 1978 Chevy Camaro Type LT doesn't do subtle
Let's face it: there's no flying under the radar with this one. From just about any angle, you can't miss the towering supercharger and intake rising out of the surgically altered hood. A stock Camaro Type LT of the era you'd encounter at a car show would likely pack a google ol' 350-cubic-inch small-block V8. That's all well and good, but this '78 has come a long way from the naturally aspirated 170-horsepower engine that might have resided in a factory car.
In its place, the owner installed a 543-cubic-inch big block V8 after acquiring the car in 2005. If that wasn't enough of a transformation, the engine gulps air through a polished Roots-style 8-71 supercharger. Add in a set of Holley Sniper EFI throttle bodies, Brodix RFD aluminum heads, and some side-exit exhausts, and this thing is a far cry from its original self.
Shifting duties fall to a GM Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 three-speed automatic gearbox equipped with a Hurst Quarter Stick Shifter. Unfortunately, it's not a manual in this one. The 48-year-old Camaro rides on a set of wide, Mickey Thompson drag slicks in the rear, and a pair of Nexen SB802 all-season tires up front. The modified Chevy also features a Positraction limited-slip diff, CalTracs traction bars, a set of lowering springs up front, and disc brakes at all four corners. This is (probably) not your dad's Camaro. And before you ask, no, the listing doesn't include dyno numbers.
The motor-focused, don't-crash-at-the-drag-strip approach
Even wild restomods like the 1961 Impala Bubbletop we looked at last month would look positively pedestrian in a parking lot next to this 1978 Chevy Camaro Type LT. Rightfully so, commenters are already asking for quarter-mile times on the auction listing — numbers you might expect the seller to have considering the massive engine and the tire setup. We'll see if those numbers get produced.
Interestingly enough, though, the builder hasn't opted to prep the beast with the sort of drag strip-ready safety equipment you'd expect to find in a car with this much motor. Roll cage? Nope. Racing harness? Never heard of it. Thankfully, the muscle-bound second-gen Camaro has a fire extinguisher mounted in the passenger side footwell. Flog this monster down the drag strip at your own peril.
According to the seller, it has a duplicate Nebraska title, and, as of this writing, the top bid is $10,000. Now, if you want a second-generation Camaro with serious muscle and a manual in the middle, you're better off looking at cars like this 1970 Chevy Camaro and its 5-speed stick, but you'll need to bring some extra cash.