1961 Impala Bubbletop For Sale With 16,956 Miles Shown Promises Twin-Turbo 509 Big Block Mayhem

On the outside, the classic bubbliness remains, complete with its big ol' curvaceous rear window. The exterior is finished in a Metallic Blue with matte black rear inserts and hood stripes. The whole thing rides on a staggered set of Schott wheels with 345-mm Mickey Thompson rear tires. Inside, things skew restomod, complete with custom touches like its black leather front seats, minimalist center console, and an eight-point roll cage.

This 1961 Chevy Impala rolled off the line just as the Berlin Wall went up. That's a whole lot of time the old Bubbletop could have spent on the blacktop. If the odometer is to be believed, it hasn't spent much of its 65 years out on the open road. Its clock shows just 16,956 miles, or around 261 miles per year. True reading or not, this thing needs some road time.

Want this muscle-bound Chevrolet? As of this writing, Past & Present Motor Cars has it advertised in Ocoee, Florida, for $124,961. That's a far cry from the $75,900 average sale price of a 1961 Impala based on recent auctions (via Old Cars Data). Then again, not many Bubbletops are quite this unhinged. Nor do many of them become four-year, six-figure builds. Unless you're just after the name, in which case something like this $15,000 1996 Chevy Impala SS might be the more sensible buy.