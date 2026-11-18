2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid Is The Happy Wanderer
Subaru has a knack for making its vehicles incredibly capable right out of the box, but it also knows how to add extra garnishes to take things to the next level, like when it Wilderness-ified the standard Forester by bumping up the ride height and giving it all-terrain tires, more underbody protection, tougher exterior body panels and a slew of copper accents. Now Subaru is taking that notch up another notch by hybrid-ifying the Wilderness-ified Forester, resulting in — you guessed it — the 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid.
The hybrid powertrain offers more power, better fuel economy and a more refined drivetrain experience than the standard Wilderness' 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder, while also affording the Forester a bit more off-road capability thanks to the added torque of an electric motor. Making things even sweeter is the fact that choosing the hybrid only adds $1,000 to the Forester Wilderness' MSRP, a delta that Subaru says will be overcome in just 2 years, or about 30,000 miles.
It makes it a bit hard to understand why the regular Forester Wilderness exists at all. The added fuel efficiency and comfort mean the Forester Wilderness Hybrid can do a seemingly endless amount of driving, exploring and wandering around, and it's absolutely happy to do so.
Full Disclosure: Subaru flew me out to central California, put me up in a very nice hotel and fed me, all so I could drive the 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid. They sourced me a lovely 2026 Ascent Touring to drive all the way from Chicago to New York when every flight in the U.S. was grounded, and I faced the prospect of spending a few days sleeping on the floor at O'Hare. For that reason, I am eternally grateful to both Aaron Cole and Miranda Jimenez.
Tree-hugging hybrid
There isn't much of a difference between the Forester Wilderness and Forester Wilderness Hybrid outside of the hybrid powertrain, but it does a hell of a lot to transform the character of Subie's compact crossover. Like in the non-Wilderness Forester Hybrid, Subaru teamed up an Atkinson-Miller-cycle 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder with two motor-generator units inside the continuously variable transmission. One is used to stop and start the gas engine and charge the battery, while the other handles regenerative braking and sends actual drive power to all four wheels. They're fed by a 1.1-kWh battery that lives where the spare tire once was, which may be disappointing to some off-road enthusiasts who also love busting tires. However, that positioning means the hybrid has the same exact amount of rear cargo room as a regular Forester, which normal people are going to appreciate.
They're also going to appreciate the extra power. The Forester Wilderness Hybrid pumps out 194 horsepower, a 14-hp improvement over the normal Forester Wilderness. Subaru gives no combined torque figures, but the gas motor puts out 154 pound-feet, and the electric motor produces its own 199 lb-ft. Either way you slice it, the numbers are stronger than the 178 lb-ft of torque from the normal Forester Wilderness. In typical Subaru fashion, the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system sends internal-combustion power to all four wheels — unlike the RAV4, which has no mechanical connection between the front and rear wheels — and that makes a huge difference off-road.
Gas mileage has never been a Subie strong suit, but the hybrid's fuel economy is also much improved to go along with its added performance. According to the EPA, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid will get 33 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined, improvements of 9 mpg, 1 mpg and 5 mpg, respectively. The EPA-expected driving range is also bumped up from 432 miles to 515 miles. Happy wanderer, indeed.
Still a Subaru
The Forester Wilderness' lovably ugly looks are still present, and the hybrid maintains the same 9.3 inches of ground clearance as its gas-only counterpart. It also gets the same 235/60R17 Yokohama Geolander All-Terrain tires, raised roof rails with 800 pounds of capacity, bronze interior and exterior design elements, and redesigned front and rear bumpers with increased approach, departure and breakover angles.
Hill descent control and Subaru's X-Mode system with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings mean it's pretty much impossible to get this thing stuck; those two modes can basically be summed up as stuck and absolutely biffed. They allow the Forester Wilderness Hybrid to do pretty much anything off-road; at the very least, it can do things far beyond what anyone would expect from a car without a locking rear differential.
The majority of the time I drove the Forester Wilderness Hybrid was without any pavement below me on the seemingly endless acreage of Rancho Quien Sabe, and I've got to say, it was nearly boring in the way the SUV saw any obstacle in front of it and just traversed it without fuss or hesitation. The Forester happily trudged along, unbothered by what sort of terrain it was forced to deal with. In the rare moments where I found myself a bit more stuck than I thought I should be, all that was needed was a little bit of extra power, and the added torque of the electric motor pulled me out with ease. Aiding in that was the 180-degree front view monitor that helped me see where I was going, but while it was undoubtedly helpful, I can't help but think the resolution left a bit to be desired.
I'm no fool, and I know that for all of its off-road prowess, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid will spend the majority of its life on road. Luckily, it's quite good there. Subaru did a good job of insulating the cabin so not too much road noise or rattly boxer sounds enter the cabin, and the more powerful drivetrain means it's even better at getting up to speed than the slightly anemic normal Forester Wilderness. It also comes as standard with all sorts of safety features, courtesy of Subaru's EyeSight suite of tech like emergency lane-keeping assist, emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, reverse automated braking, and full-speed adaptive cruise control. (I was able to truly experience the highs of EyeSight during my 820-mile drive home in the Ascent).
Sheltered from the Wilderness
Changes to the Forester Wilderness Hybrid are decidedly minimal on the inside, too. Drivers are still treated to a 10-way power seat, and in front of the steering wheel is a fairly customizable 12.3-inch gauge cluster screen that can display a full-screen map. Beside that in the middle is an 11.6-inch vertical infotainment screen, which is getting harder and harder to justify as the years pass — especially now that the new Outback is out, and its system is so good. Luckily, you can hook up wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but even they are a bit laggy, and glare is still prevalent when it's super sunny.
Screen woes aside, the animal-free interior is fairly well appointed for this type of vehicle. Dual-zone climate controls, a panoramic-ish sunroof, TomTom navigation, a heated steering wheel, four heated seats, a power tailgate, all-weather floor mats and an 11-speaker Harman/Kardon stereo are all standard on the Forester Wilderness Hybrid.
Space is also very solid for the class. I had more than enough room to fit comfortably behind myself at 6-foot-1, and there's 33.1 cubic feet of room behind the second row for all of your Outdoor Activity Crap. If you somehow need more room for your Outdoor Activity Crap, drop the second row, and that space increases to 64.1 cubic feet. If that somehow still isn't enough for your Outdoor Activity Crap, you can strap 800 pounds to the roof (statically). There are enough interesting materials choices and quality-feeling items that you won't feel too silly about the cost.
Subaru says the 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid starts at $41,970, including destination, and that's pretty much where pricing ends, as well. Outside of a few optional paint colors, there aren't any packages you'll be able to add to the Wilderness Hybrid. What you see is what you get. Nice and easy. And as I mentioned before, it's just $1,000 more than the standard Forester Wilderness. There's a hard deal to beat.
The Forester Hybrid Wilderness has a real can-do attitude to it. It's a real billy goat of a car — one that takes a licking and keeps on kicking, happily coming back for more. When driving, it was as if the Forester was whistling a little tune to itself as I mashed the throttle, forcing it to traverse up a hill a compact crossover has no business going up.
No, it doesn't have the best infotainment in the world and it's not a classically "beautiful" vehicle, but it has something most cars don't: character. The Forester Wilderness Hybrid wants to get lost with you, and all you need to do is make sure you've got the time to get lost with it, because with over 500 miles of driving range, you can get lost for a long, long time.