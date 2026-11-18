Subaru has a knack for making its vehicles incredibly capable right out of the box, but it also knows how to add extra garnishes to take things to the next level, like when it Wilderness-ified the standard Forester by bumping up the ride height and giving it all-terrain tires, more underbody protection, tougher exterior body panels and a slew of copper accents. Now Subaru is taking that notch up another notch by hybrid-ifying the Wilderness-ified Forester, resulting in — you guessed it — the 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid.

The hybrid powertrain offers more power, better fuel economy and a more refined drivetrain experience than the standard Wilderness' 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder, while also affording the Forester a bit more off-road capability thanks to the added torque of an electric motor. Making things even sweeter is the fact that choosing the hybrid only adds $1,000 to the Forester Wilderness' MSRP, a delta that Subaru says will be overcome in just 2 years, or about 30,000 miles.

It makes it a bit hard to understand why the regular Forester Wilderness exists at all. The added fuel efficiency and comfort mean the Forester Wilderness Hybrid can do a seemingly endless amount of driving, exploring and wandering around, and it's absolutely happy to do so.

Full Disclosure: Subaru flew me out to central California, put me up in a very nice hotel and fed me, all so I could drive the 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid. They sourced me a lovely 2026 Ascent Touring to drive all the way from Chicago to New York when every flight in the U.S. was grounded, and I faced the prospect of spending a few days sleeping on the floor at O'Hare. For that reason, I am eternally grateful to both Aaron Cole and Miranda Jimenez.