Waymo's Latest Play To Win Over Humans To Driverless Taxis Is Women's Safety
Waymo has been burning piles of money as a Google spin-off company for a decade now with no end in sight. Technical challenges aside, what really makes or breaks a new technology is the behavior of the people using it. The company's latest reach-out to the average American arrived in ad-form last week, and it bets on women and their constantly compromised safety.
"Built for women. Designed for peace of mind," is a one-minute video following women doing all of the things we are taught to do when simply trying to move through the world — looking over the shoulder constantly, engaging in fake, one-sided conversations over the phone, getting out keys, etc. Layered in is a voiceover montage of women's voices saying all-too-common phrases uttered when a friend leaves the pack. Things like "maybe keep your keys out before you leave the bar," and "have someone walk you out to your car." The ad ends with a woman (separately) getting into a car. She shuts the the door and gives a big exhale. The Waymo is her safe space.
A Waymo robotaxi could possibly prove safer for any rider, regardless of gender, considering how faulty human drivers can be. Meanwhile, Uber's handling of its sexual assault cases would give any reasonable woman pause. Lyft and Uber even offer women-only drivers to customers because of women's understandable hesitance to get into a car with a man they don't know. So, why not expand that logic by removing the driver entirely. Waymo further backed its advantages for women's safety in its a blog saying that the company's data showed over half of female riders said that "Waymo improves their sense of personal safety. Having a space where riders are in control of their environment makes a real difference."
How safe is safe for everyone?
As a woman who has said or heard (or practiced) much of the advice in Waymo's video, I'll admit there is some comfort in not having to worry about being alone in a car with a driver. Advertising on the bet that other women will too makes me feel a cynical little queasiness in my gut, however. It's a drop in the bucket for what women have to worry about when they leave their homes. For instance, in Waymo's own video, a women walked from venue to robotaxi for some distance alone on a dark street. Should something happen in that time, a human driver might be able to spot it and intervene. A woman already has to shoulder the responsibility of her attacker's actions against her, will that scrutiny now extend to her choice in transportation?
I wanted to know more about what Waymo offers for riders in terms of safety not only in the car, but outside of it. Waymo, in response, wrote that the company takes "any situation involving threats, harassment or violence toward a rider extremely seriously." It does, however, "... recognize that personal safety encompasses more than avoiding traffic collisions. It also involves how people experience transportation, the support available to them and their ability to make informed choices throughout a trip."
That being said, I asked Waymo how it can help riders in a variety of safety situations whether outside and inside the vehicle, taking into consideration that it's not just women who are concerned, parents might send their kids in Waymos, among many other individuals.
One tap away from help
For instance, if a customer were attacked outside of a vehicle, there's not a ton a Waymo car can do. The rider can reach emergency services like 9-1-1 through the app or from their phones and, in some instances, Waymo says the vehicle may remain stationary until help arrives and communicate with people outside of the vehicle via its external speakers.
If a vehicle were to make a stop due to a technical issue someplace, the doors remain locked and it's recommended the rider stay in the vehicle until the issue is addressed or Waymo's Roadside Assistance arrives (if the situation requires it). In some cases a Waymo driver will arrive and get behind the wheel to help the vehicle autonomously navigate to the rider's destination.
In most any case, if something happens, riders are directed to call for assistance in the app, on their own by phone, or through the in-car screen. It's not a perfect system, as no one can control every element in every environment. The company earnestly takes it seriously though, and says it is always open to hearing more feedback.
What Waymo can't do unfortunately is fix behaviors that still remain rampant in American society in the 21st century, but hey, at least it can use the fears of those behaviors to advertise.