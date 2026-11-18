Waymo has been burning piles of money as a Google spin-off company for a decade now with no end in sight. Technical challenges aside, what really makes or breaks a new technology is the behavior of the people using it. The company's latest reach-out to the average American arrived in ad-form last week, and it bets on women and their constantly compromised safety.

"Built for women. Designed for peace of mind," is a one-minute video following women doing all of the things we are taught to do when simply trying to move through the world — looking over the shoulder constantly, engaging in fake, one-sided conversations over the phone, getting out keys, etc. Layered in is a voiceover montage of women's voices saying all-too-common phrases uttered when a friend leaves the pack. Things like "maybe keep your keys out before you leave the bar," and "have someone walk you out to your car." The ad ends with a woman (separately) getting into a car. She shuts the the door and gives a big exhale. The Waymo is her safe space.

A Waymo robotaxi could possibly prove safer for any rider, regardless of gender, considering how faulty human drivers can be. Meanwhile, Uber's handling of its sexual assault cases would give any reasonable woman pause. Lyft and Uber even offer women-only drivers to customers because of women's understandable hesitance to get into a car with a man they don't know. So, why not expand that logic by removing the driver entirely. Waymo further backed its advantages for women's safety in its a blog saying that the company's data showed over half of female riders said that "Waymo improves their sense of personal safety. Having a space where riders are in control of their environment makes a real difference."