Uber Claimed It'd Protect Sexual Assault Victims, Instead It Wants To Know What They Were Wearing And Their Medical Histories

Most victims of sexual assault are hesitant to report their encounters to anyone, especially authorities, because of the blanket nonchalant attitudes surrounding assaults that typically shift attention towards how the victim's behavior somehow caused the crime. What was supposed to be a way to advocate for a serious (and personal) traumatic incident turns into an interrogation questioning how much a victim drank, what they wore, and their character — a personal line of inquiry and tactic Uber has taken on in facing its own sexual assault cases. The approach has left its victims feeling like coming forward was a mistake, as one Uber assault victim told the New York Times.

It's a complete 180 for the ridesharing company, which was once a champion for victims of sexual assault, touting how its services would protect them from those kinds of circumstances ever occurring. Uber even created a video that instructed drivers that "sexual violence is never the survivor's fault." But the Times, which earlier this year revealed that Uber received a sexual assault or misconduct report every 8 minutes, found the company isn't advocating for its victims. A deep dive into its sexual assault problems uncovered the deeply disturbing antics Uber and its lawyers have instead employed against the survivors it said it'd protect.

In one of the cases a woman was asked by Uber's lawyers how much the victim had to drink that night, as well as inquired about the Adderall she had taken. They then asked what she was wearing and followed up on specifics like if she had been "wearing heels or boots or flats." The questioning got more personal as the lawyer asked if the victim had felt "abandoned by her father or degraded by her mother." They further questioned her about previous consensual sexual encounters, if she had been paid for sex, or was sexually abused in the past.