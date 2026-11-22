Sure, the 2027 Chevy Express is the same as the 2026 model, which was the same as the 2025, which was the same as the 2024, and so on. But all joking aside, the Bowtie brand's body-on-frame van has only been riding on the same platform for about three decades. That's nothing compared to what Morgan did with its sports cars. The company introduced a steel ladder-style chassis with its 1936 Morgan 4-4, and from that point through 2020 — a span of 84 years — nearly every four-wheeled Morgan featured the same basic setup.

Of course, Morgan cars have remained true to their original 1930s vibes in a lot of ways, right down to their appearance. Even the new Morgan Supersport 400, the company's most powerful vintage-look roadster yet, maintains its flowing pontoon-style fenders, ash-wood body frame, and disdain for most modern technologies. Despite being the first Morgan to come with hands-free calling, the Supersport doesn't have a touchscreen — just a small and simple driver display with a trip computer and a digital speedometer. As for advanced driver-assistance systems, well, the car doesn't even have a rearview camera. It's exempt from most federal safety regulations due to its highly limited production numbers. The company produced approximately 35,000 steel-chassis cars before switching to a new platform, representing an average of roughly 417 cars per year.

Morgan's long-running steel chassis was likewise fairly old-fashioned. Essentially just a pair of Z-shaped steel rails connected to each other by five cross-members, the chassis rode on a basic leaf-spring suspension at the back and a sliding-pillar configuration up front. And the roots of that front suspension go back even further, as it was developed by Henry Frederick Stanley (HFS) Morgan in 1910.