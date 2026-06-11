Huge News: The 2027 Chevy Express Is The Same As The 2026 Chevy Express Is The Same As The 2025 Chevy Express Is The Same As The 2024 Chevy Express Is The Same As The...
The world around us seems to be changing more and more every day at an ever-increasing pace. There's almost nothing we can rely on to keep us grounded in any sort of consistency — except for one thing: The Chevrolet Express. The Express first went on sale for the 1996 model year, and, other than a "mid-cycle" refresh in 2003, it has soldiered on virtually unchanged since then. Every single year, we wait with bated breath for an announcement from General Motors about the future of the Express and its twin, the GMC Savana, and every year we patiently put our lives on hold to learn what changes will occur. Well, details about the 2027 Express have arrived, my friends. Raise your glass and breathe a sigh of relief, because the Express we know and love will... live on for at least another year, unchanged.
There will be, quite literally, zero changes between the 2026 model-year Express and the 2027 model-year Express, according to GM Authority. There is no facelift or refresh, and there's certainly not any sort of redesign meant to take on the van's much newer competition from Ford, Ram and Mercedes-Benz. That's just the way I like it, and I'm sure it's the way the fleet operators who own hundreds upon hundreds of these things feel, as well.
Just as was the case in 2026, the 2027 Express lineup will be made up of the Cargo Van, Passenger Van and Cutaway. Passenger Van buyers can choose from the LS and plusher, downright luxurious LT trim. At the same time, commercial customers can pick from a wide range of cargo and chassis-cab variants, GM Authority reports.
Don't expect any funny business with the powertrains either. The standard engine is expected to be GM's naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V6. It makes a heart-stopping 276 horsepower and 298 pound-feet of torque. If that's not enough oomph, buyers can upgrade to a beefier 6.6-liter V8, making 401 hp and 464 lb-ft. These engines are really the only major changes the van has seen since that '03 update — with the V6 showing up in 2018 and the V8 coming in 2021. In Chevy Express years, they're basically brand new. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that'll send power to the rear wheels.
Van life, the old-fashioned way
It makes a lot of sense that the old-school Express is carrying over, unchanged, especially when you look at GM's broader commercial vehicle portfolio. The automaker recently confirmed that production of the medium-duty Chevy Silverado truck would end later this year, according to GM Authority. If the Express and Savana Cutaways (which are built at the same facility as the Silverado MD) had their recipes messed with, it could lead to sales issues for the automaker.
Despite their age, the Express and Savana still sell reasonably well. In 2025, Chevy sold 58,578 Expresses and GMC sold 20,679 Savanas. At the same time, Ram sold 57,591 ProMasters. Both lagged way behind the 161,797 Transits that Ford sold, though, and that figure doesn't include the additional 5,186 E-Transit it shifted.
Still, if you're ever looking for a beautiful example of commitment, look no further than GM and its vans. After all, this is the Express' 30th year on sale, but it's hardly the first van from The General with an egregiously long lifespan. Ya see, before the Express, GM built the G-Series van. Its first and second generations lasted just six model years, but its third generation, which went on sale for the '71 model year, continued all the way until the Express went on sale in '96. That means that over the past 55 years, General Motors has produced just two different commercial vans.
General Motors, or at least their commercial vehicle department, clearly believes in the old adage of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." No other car on sale today has gone this long without a major update. I mean, the damn thing was last tweaked in George W. Bush's first term. I'd bet you didn't even realize the van in the photos here is not a 2027 model, but actually a 2003 model. Surprise, surprise.