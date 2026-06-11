Huge News: The 2027 Chevy Express Is The Same As The 2026 Chevy Express Is The Same As The 2025 Chevy Express Is The Same As The 2024 Chevy Express Is The Same As The...

The world around us seems to be changing more and more every day at an ever-increasing pace. There's almost nothing we can rely on to keep us grounded in any sort of consistency — except for one thing: The Chevrolet Express. The Express first went on sale for the 1996 model year, and, other than a "mid-cycle" refresh in 2003, it has soldiered on virtually unchanged since then. Every single year, we wait with bated breath for an announcement from General Motors about the future of the Express and its twin, the GMC Savana, and every year we patiently put our lives on hold to learn what changes will occur. Well, details about the 2027 Express have arrived, my friends. Raise your glass and breathe a sigh of relief, because the Express we know and love will... live on for at least another year, unchanged.

There will be, quite literally, zero changes between the 2026 model-year Express and the 2027 model-year Express, according to GM Authority. There is no facelift or refresh, and there's certainly not any sort of redesign meant to take on the van's much newer competition from Ford, Ram and Mercedes-Benz. That's just the way I like it, and I'm sure it's the way the fleet operators who own hundreds upon hundreds of these things feel, as well.

Just as was the case in 2026, the 2027 Express lineup will be made up of the Cargo Van, Passenger Van and Cutaway. Passenger Van buyers can choose from the LS and plusher, downright luxurious LT trim. At the same time, commercial customers can pick from a wide range of cargo and chassis-cab variants, GM Authority reports.

Don't expect any funny business with the powertrains either. The standard engine is expected to be GM's naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V6. It makes a heart-stopping 276 horsepower and 298 pound-feet of torque. If that's not enough oomph, buyers can upgrade to a beefier 6.6-liter V8, making 401 hp and 464 lb-ft. These engines are really the only major changes the van has seen since that '03 update — with the V6 showing up in 2018 and the V8 coming in 2021. In Chevy Express years, they're basically brand new. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that'll send power to the rear wheels.