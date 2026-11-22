A phone puts in a lot of work while we're driving around, especially if your car's infotainment system is painfully old and it's doing double duty there. And while plenty has been said about how our phones can help cause a crash – texting-while-driving bans exist in every state but one – we don't talk as much about how they can be downright heroic when one actually occurs.

Apple introduced Crash Detection with the iPhone 14 in 2022 (it works on iPhone 14 or later running iOS 16 or later). The underlying technology unlocks a number of possibilities, some of which could literally save a user's life. That's because once your phone knows you've been in a crash, it can do a number of phone-based tasks that you might no longer be in a position to do yourself, from calling 911 and letting them know where to find you to alerting your emergency contacts that something has gone awry.

It's worth noting that nothing here is exclusive to Apple. In fact, Google Pixel phones have been doing crash detection since 2019. But since more Americans use iPhones than every other competing device combined, getting Crash Detection into iOS represented the first mainstream on-by-default introduction of the technology in the United States, even if many users were unaware it was even there. So if you have a different device, there's a chance it can do what's being discussed today. We're sharing the iPhone perspective for the sake of being relevant to the most users and letting us be specific about the details. So here's what your phone might get up to right after you overcorrect from hitting inexplicable gravel on that backroad sweeper.