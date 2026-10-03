Your Car Is Probably Spreading Your Info To Advertisers And Other Third Parties Without Your Knowledge Or Consent: Study

The 21st century, along with every money-hungry company on the planet, is here for your data. Automated license plate readers are collecting a driver's every move and that shiny new car in the driveway is in on the fun. And a new study just illuminated how much data is coming from your car, and who's on the receiving end. If you're one of those people who likes to opt out of data collection on your phone, apps, and computers, you're not going to enjoy this.

Northeastern University researchers collaborated with Consumer Reports to take a look at the data "connected" vehicles are collecting and tracking who it's shared with. The study used 21 vehicles borrowed from Consumer Reports' fleet, covering 19 brands sold in the U.S., along with companion applications for smartphones such as HondaLink, MyNissan, and myCadillac. Vehicle model years were 2022 to 2025.

Collecting the data wasn't without its complications. Northeastern researchers had to find and build clever ways to reroute Wi-Fi and cellular signals from the cars to their data collectors — same with the applications. For EVs, Northeastern used a Faraday Cage tent that could block cellular signals and see if that forced the data to be rerouted to Wi-Fi.