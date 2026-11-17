Acura ZDX Recalled For Temporary Loss Of Braking Like Its GM Brethren
General Motors issued another recall intended to address temporary loss of braking in several of its Ultium-platform models late last month, and now we know the problem plagues 2024 Acura ZDXs, too. You're forgiven if you forgot about the brief existence of the Acura ZDX EV, so allow me to refresh your memory. The ZDX was Acura's first EV, and beneath its sharp and aggressive exterior it was based on the Chevrolet Blazer EV, sharing that crossover's powertrain and technology. According to the NHTSA Recall Report, 14,648 all-wheel-drive 2024 Acura ZDXs need a software update to correct the same temporary loss of braking issue plaguing GM's EVs. Rear-wheel-drive ZDXs are not affected by the recall.
The temporary loss of braking only arises under very specific conditions, and it corrects itself after the driver releases the brake pedal and presses it again, but any loss of braking is a scary and dangerous situation. In GM's recall of over 67,000 EVs, it was aware of 20 minor accidents due to the fault, two of which resulted in minor injuries; Honda is unaware of any warranty claims or injuries related to the recall.
I can't believe Acura sold this many ZDXs
As with the GM recall, the only time the Acura ZDX's temporary loss of braking occurs is under very specific circumstances. According to the recall report, "the software logic used to calculate vehicle reference speed (Vref) may become unstable when wheel slip associated with turning and light braking occurs together with travel over a road disturbance and release/reapplication of the brake pedal. On a high-friction surface, the unstable calculation may incorrectly determine that the wheels are in deep slip and command an inappropriate reduction in brake pressure."
To fix the condition, Honda will update the Electronic Brake Control Module software. Owners who have accepted the terms and conditions to accept over-the-air (OTA) software updates can download the updated software remotely, but all owners can take their ZDX to the Acura dealership to have the update installed, too.
I attended the first drive event of the Acura ZDX Type S back in 2024, and I wasn't the biggest fan of the car. It drove fine, but the interior didn't feel any more upscale than the much cheaper Blazer EV, and considering that Acura canceled the model after just one year on sale, I expected sales numbers to be much lower. Check out NHTSA's website for more recall information.