General Motors issued another recall intended to address temporary loss of braking in several of its Ultium-platform models late last month, and now we know the problem plagues 2024 Acura ZDXs, too. You're forgiven if you forgot about the brief existence of the Acura ZDX EV, so allow me to refresh your memory. The ZDX was Acura's first EV, and beneath its sharp and aggressive exterior it was based on the Chevrolet Blazer EV, sharing that crossover's powertrain and technology. According to the NHTSA Recall Report, 14,648 all-wheel-drive 2024 Acura ZDXs need a software update to correct the same temporary loss of braking issue plaguing GM's EVs. Rear-wheel-drive ZDXs are not affected by the recall.

The temporary loss of braking only arises under very specific conditions, and it corrects itself after the driver releases the brake pedal and presses it again, but any loss of braking is a scary and dangerous situation. In GM's recall of over 67,000 EVs, it was aware of 20 minor accidents due to the fault, two of which resulted in minor injuries; Honda is unaware of any warranty claims or injuries related to the recall.