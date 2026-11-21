Japan's tiny kei trucks have become a massive novelty in the U.S. — even for road-tripping — with 7,500 imported in 2023 alone. Whether bringing one home makes sense, though, depends on what you want to do with it.

The most glaring pro here is the low entry price. Since they have to be 25 years old or older to be imported, it's perhaps unsurprising that — depending on condition — these used mini trucks generally sell for $4,500 to $10,000, before shipping and registration fees . The price lets enthusiasts from any tax bracket enjoy the amenities of the simple, durable — and, importantly, mechanically uncomplicated — trucks.

Models such as the Honda Acty, Suzuki Carry, Daihatsu Hijet, Subaru Sambar, and Mitsubishi Minicab all have decades of production behind them, along with a knack for toughness and reliability. And their small footprint makes them handy for farms, trade jobs, and urban delivery runs that would frustrate a full-size pickup, while also offering low fuel consumption.

But despite the benefits of these kei trucks on paper, know that legal and regulatory adversities can vary from state to state. There also can be unforeseen costs and safety concerns that present a real challenge for prospective buyers.