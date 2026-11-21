Yes, Yamaha Tuned The Lexus LFA's Exhaust. It Supplied Wood For The Toyota Avalon, Too
If you're into cars, it's basically common knowledge at this point that both Yamahas — the two independent companies that make musical instruments and motorbikes – helped put engines into several brands' cars. Yamaha also helped Lexus out when it came to making the LFA's engine sound just right and aided in creating that car's ancestor, the Toyota 2000GT.
In fact, if you look into it, Yamaha has a long history of working with Toyota on various car parts, engines, and even e-bikes way before e-bikes became a whole thing. However, one Yamaha-Toyota collab you may not know about is a lot more pedestrian than making a V10 supercar sing: The musical instrument firm supplied dashboard wood trim for the fifth-generation Toyota Avalon sedan.
From the Toyota press release that accompanied the car's debut in 2018: "Upon opening Avalon's doors, an overarching simplicity and a purposeful placement of amenities and controls welcomes passengers. Authentic materials, such as the available Yamaha-sourced wood trim and authentic aluminum pieces, accent armrests, center console, and instrument panels." In case you forgot, the Avalon was Toyota's full-size sedan that used to slot above the utilitarian Toyota Camry. The final, fifth-gen car was made for the 2019 to 2022 model years. The Yamaha wood came in the top Limited trim.
Sapele was the exotic wood of choice for Toyota's flagship sedan
As Alan Schneider, the senior principal designer at Toyota's CALTY design studio, shared with CorollaCrossUS on YouTube, the Avalon uses Sapele wood, chosen because it's easy to bend into the tight, curved shape that it needs to be to fit the Avalon's swoopy dash design. "We wanted a wood that had a very beautiful and consistent linear pattern and also had the strength and ability to be able to form in this type of application," said Schneider. "[Yamaha] recommended Sapele as the species, and also it met a lot of requirements as well; it's highly sustainable, it's renewable, it has great strength and great consistency."
Speaking to MotorTrend on the topic, Schneider said "[Yamaha's] process allows us to have a compound bend" — also known as a compound curve, which is a woodworking term for when the material is curved across multiple planes simultaneously. And actually looking at the inside of the 2019 Avalon Limited, that wood really does look sharp. It's dark, rich-looking, looks like it'd feel great to touch, and coming out in an era when "piano black" was all the fingerprint-y rage in car cabin design, the Avalon's piano wood trim feels like a flex that isn't talked about nearly enough.