If you're into cars, it's basically common knowledge at this point that both Yamahas — the two independent companies that make musical instruments and motorbikes – helped put engines into several brands' cars. Yamaha also helped Lexus out when it came to making the LFA's engine sound just right and aided in creating that car's ancestor, the Toyota 2000GT.

In fact, if you look into it, Yamaha has a long history of working with Toyota on various car parts, engines, and even e-bikes way before e-bikes became a whole thing. However, one Yamaha-Toyota collab you may not know about is a lot more pedestrian than making a V10 supercar sing: The musical instrument firm supplied dashboard wood trim for the fifth-generation Toyota Avalon sedan.

From the Toyota press release that accompanied the car's debut in 2018: "Upon opening Avalon's doors, an overarching simplicity and a purposeful placement of amenities and controls welcomes passengers. Authentic materials, such as the available Yamaha-sourced wood trim and authentic aluminum pieces, accent armrests, center console, and instrument panels." In case you forgot, the Avalon was Toyota's full-size sedan that used to slot above the utilitarian Toyota Camry. The final, fifth-gen car was made for the 2019 to 2022 model years. The Yamaha wood came in the top Limited trim.