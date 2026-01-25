6 Performance Cars You Probably Didn't Know Used Yamaha Engines

Yamaha has always had something of a split personality. Most of us at one point or another looked at the brand's name written on the side of a grand piano or on the front of a kick drum and wondered if this was the same company making the Yamaha motorcycles and ATVs at the powersports dealer up the street. The answer is sort of. While it's true that the music gear maker (Yamaha Corporation) and the powersports folks (Yamaha Motor) have been distinct companies since 1955, they both originated as a single entity, Nippon Gakki Co., before branching into their respective Yamaha brands.

Still, heritage is heritage, and it turns out that plenty of the same under-the-hood principles that let a piano make resonant music can make an engine sing, too. And since you probably don't come to Jalopnik to learn about Yamaha's culturally significant contributions to the evolution of cool Japanese synthesizers, instead, we're going to talk about some ways that Yamaha has quietly made waves in the automotive world, providing the beating heart of vehicles you've probably heard of through Yamaha engines that you probably haven't. To keep things tight, we'll be limiting this list to genuine production vehicles, even though we're so glad this insane Yamaha R1-swapped Fiat track beast exists.