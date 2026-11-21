The hybrid equine offspring of a male donkey and a female horse is known as a mule. These animals have traditionally been useful pack animals and beasts of burden because they tend to be larger, stronger, and faster than a donkey, while tougher and able to endure longer days than a horse. Because mules are typically sterile, they almost always represent the end of their bloodline. Many of these attributes also apply to pre-production cars, which might explain why they're frequently known as "test mules."

Surely you're familiar with the concept of a pre-production development car, and you'll likely have seen some of these cars wearing heavy camouflage in spy photography over the years. Automakers use these pre-production testers to help develop the driving and chassis dynamics and guide them through the parts-selection process. Usually they're used in the development of new hardware, whether that be a new engine, early electric motor prototyping, or a new suspension design. They are often cobbled together from existing componentry, and hidden under the skin of an existing production car in an effort to hide their true intent.

You may recall that Porsche cobbled some 911 bodywork around the hybrid drivetrain of a 918 Spyder back in 2012. That thing looked weird. Or maybe you remember the extra-long-wheelbase 348 Ferrari used to develop the now-iconic Enzo. Another favorite is the Holden Maloo ute Chevrolet imported from Australia to use as a development chassis for the mid-engine C8 Corvette, stuffing that V8 right in the truck bed (photo below). There are thousands of slightly less exciting examples, of course.