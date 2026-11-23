Paying higher prices can be a real drag, and the relationship also goes in the other direction: Drag — of the aerodynamic variety — can make a real impact on higher prices, too. The basic story starts with the fact that trucks continue to do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to moving stuff from one place to another. In the United States alone, they transport about 65% of all freight as measured by weight, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.

Now, what they charge is based on a lot of different factors, but one of them is the need to cover their own operating costs. Next, we'll note that fuel costs are among the biggest chunks of a trucking company's expenses, and, as you might have noticed, those are way up. In fact, the cost of diesel has jumped $2.29 per gallon since this time last year. With modern semis able to manage an average of 7.43 mpg, according to the American Transportation Research Institute, that works out to an increase of more than $0.30 per mile. But the point is that anything affecting fuel expenses will affect overall operating costs, which will affect the price of shipping. And a key variable when it comes to fuel costs is fuel consumption. Here's where achieving a low drag coefficient actually comes into play.

A typical heavy truck, traveling at 70 mph, spends about 65% of its energy simply to overcome wind resistance, according to research from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. This means an improvement in aerodynamics results in less energy needed to fight drag and less fuel needed to make that energy. Connecting the dots takes us from spending less on fuel back along the chain until we get to the part where shipping companies set their prices.