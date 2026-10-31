Semi-Truck Fleets Looking To Fight High Diesel Prices Have A New Aerodynamic Aid

Diesel fuel prices reached a new record high in early September, and they kept on climbing until September 21 this year. At its highest, the average price of a gallon of diesel reached $6.53. And while things have dropped since then, it's still at $6.27 per gallon as of writing this article. Further, the Republican war to make gas more expensive seems to be working, as it had cost Americans more than $100 billion at the pump through early September. The number then topped $140 billion by October 21, and nearly $63 billion of that had come from the especially high costs of diesel.

With that in mind, some truckers are turning to new hardware to help get a few more miles out of each tank. For example, the folks at FlowBelow – headquartered in Round Rock, Texas — recently introduced the Trailer AeroSlider kit that promises fuel savings of 2.5% by improving a truck's aerodynamics. The company claims that this works out to saving 3 gallons of fuel for every 1,000 miles traveled.

Now, that may not seem like a lot at first glance, but think of it this way: The typical Class 8 truck travels about 58,890 miles per year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, meaning the new device would save roughly 176.7 gallons of diesel every year. With diesel at $6.27 per gallon, that comes out to about $1,107 per truck. A long-haul trucker who covers 125,000 miles annually could save $2,350 per year. For the very few fleets above 100 trucks –- representing only 0.7% of all commercial carriers (via FleetOwner) -– savings could soar into six-figure territory. As for exactly how the Trailer AeroSlider does its job, that comes next.