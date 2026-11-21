The skyward surge in gas prices in 2026 has hit our wallets pretty hard, even more so for those who commute within city limits. And if you use a gas-guzzling sportbike or a heavyweight cruiser to get around town, things are likely even worse for you. Fear not, though, as we've compiled a list of six commuter motorcycles currently on sale (spoiler alert: the overwhelming majority of them are Hondas), all of which claim impressively high fuel efficiency figures — specifically, more than 100 miles per gallon.

These are manufacturer-claimed figures, of course, but they should still translate to some pretty awesome mileage in the real world, which can help ease your concerns regarding gas prices. What's also great about these motorcycles is that they're very affordably priced. However, don't expect scintillating performance out of them, as they're powered by small-capacity single-cylinder engines. Consequently, these motorcycles are best suited to urban commuting rather than zipping down a highway or freeway. That said, some of them are dual-sport bikes, which means you can take them to off-road trails on the weekends, if you're into that.