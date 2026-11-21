6 Fuel-Sipping Motorcycles That Will Make Your Commute Less Exorbitant
The skyward surge in gas prices in 2026 has hit our wallets pretty hard, even more so for those who commute within city limits. And if you use a gas-guzzling sportbike or a heavyweight cruiser to get around town, things are likely even worse for you. Fear not, though, as we've compiled a list of six commuter motorcycles currently on sale (spoiler alert: the overwhelming majority of them are Hondas), all of which claim impressively high fuel efficiency figures — specifically, more than 100 miles per gallon.
These are manufacturer-claimed figures, of course, but they should still translate to some pretty awesome mileage in the real world, which can help ease your concerns regarding gas prices. What's also great about these motorcycles is that they're very affordably priced. However, don't expect scintillating performance out of them, as they're powered by small-capacity single-cylinder engines. Consequently, these motorcycles are best suited to urban commuting rather than zipping down a highway or freeway. That said, some of them are dual-sport bikes, which means you can take them to off-road trails on the weekends, if you're into that.
Yamaha WR125R: 105 mpg
Kicking things off is the WR125R, which, at $3,999 (plus a $400 destination fee), is the most affordable street-legal motorcycle Yamaha offers. The WR125R comes with a 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that's liquid-cooled (the only liquid-cooled engine on this list) and develops 14 hp and 8.3 lb-ft of torque, which go to the rear wheel through a six-speed wet-clutch gearbox. Yamaha touts an estimated fuel economy of 105 mpg for the WR125R, and the bike features a 2.1-gallon fuel tank, with Yamaha quoting a maximum range of around 200 miles.
Pretty good for a city commuter, right? It doesn't end there, though, as the WR125R is a dual-sport motorcycle. As part of its off-road trappings, the WR125R packs a 41mm (1.6-inch) KYB front fork with 8.5 inches of travel, a linked-type rear Monocross shock with 7.3 inches of travel, and a generous 9.4 inches of ground clearance — all of which can make for a fun ride off the beaten path. At 304 pounds (wet), the WR125R's weight should be easy to manage for rookie riders, though some may find the 34.4-inch seat height on the taller side.
Honda Navi: 110 mpg
Priced at $2,199 (plus a $300 destination fee), the cute Honda Navi is the most affordable motorcycle on this list. The word "motorcycle" does do a bit of heavy lifting here, as the Navi's styling features a dose of scooter influence. Within its chassis sits a 109 cc single-cylinder engine that uses a carburetor, which is simple and easy to repair, but prone to hard starting in colder weather. The engine is also air-cooled instead of liquid-cooled, so it can run hot during long traffic halts.
The Navi makes an estimated 8 hp and 6.5 lb-ft of torque, which is ample for trundling around city blocks at leisurely speeds. Notably, it remains the cheapest new major-brand motorcycle you can buy with an automatic gearbox, specifically a CVT, which furthers the case for the Navi being an ideal city bike. It also weighs just 234 pounds and has a 30-inch seat height, so beginners can get to grips with it quickly. However, Honda has fitted the bike with a teeny-tiny 0.9-gallon fuel tank, so at Honda's claimed 110 mpg, the range works out to around 100 miles. The Navi, therefore, is best suited for those who have short daily commutes.
Honda XR150L: 124 mpg
Like the Yamaha WR125R, the XR150L is Honda's entry-level dual-sport motorcycle, priced at $3,399 (plus a $300 destination fee). It's powered by a 149 cc single-cylinder engine, which is carbureted and air-cooled, and makes 12.6 hp and 9.6 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox transmits that grunt to the rear wheel. As for fuel efficiency, the XR150L is quite a step above the WR125R, and even the smaller-engined Navi. Honda's figures work out to 124 mpg, and the bike offers a 2.8-gallon fuel tank — the largest-capacity tank on this list.
So, even though the XR150L doesn't tout the highest fuel efficiency here, its relatively big tank enables a claimed range of 346 miles on a single tank. If your commute is on the longer side, this is the motorcycle to go for. Since it's a dual-sport bike, the XR150L additionally features a 31mm (1.22-inch) front fork with 7.1 inches of travel, a single rear shock with 5.9 inches of travel, and 9.6 inches of ground clearance. While the wheel travel is shorter than that offered by the WR125R, the XR150L has more ground clearance, and, at 282 pounds, is a decent bit lighter too. Its seat height is also noticeably lower (32.8 inches), which can make mounting and dismounting easier.
Honda Trail125: 157 mpg
If you find yourself less interested in dual-sport bikes and motorcycle-scooter hybrids, and lean more toward retro-inspired styling, the Honda Trail125 might just be the bike for you. Priced at $4,199 (plus a $300 destination fee), the Trail125 features a distinctive design that draws on Honda's trail-bike heritage, with a high-mounted exhaust, a step-through steel backbone chassis, a rear luggage rack, and spoked wheels. The Trail125 comes fitted with a 124 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that's air-cooled and produces 9 hp and 8.1 lb-ft of torque.
A four-speed semi-automatic transmission — meaning you never have to work a clutch lever — is equipped as standard, and the fuel tank measures 1.4 gallons, which translates to nearly 220 miles between fill-ups, at about 157 mpg. The seat height is 31.5 inches, which is slightly taller than that of the Navi, and the Trail125 weighs 256 pounds, making it heavier than the Navi as well.
Honda Grom: 161 mpg
Honda's quirkily named Grom is yet another small and cute motorcycle. It's powered by a 124 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder motor that's air-cooled and belts out nearly 10 hp and 7.7 lb-ft of torque, which go to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual gearbox. The Grom is rated for a stellar fuel economy of 161 mpg, and its 1.6-gallon fuel tank means that it can theoretically cover 257 miles before needing a refill.
The Grom is styled much like a downsized conventional motorcycle, so if you're not a fan of the Navi's scooter-like look or the XR150L's dual-sport design, it would likely appeal to you. It also weighs 224 pounds, making it lighter than the Navi, and it even matches the Navi's 30-inch seat height. As for price, the Grom is available in three trim levels, namely the Base ($3,599), SP ($3,699), and ABS ($3,799) — all three carry a destination fee of $300. The Base and SP trims are differentiated by color and graphics (the SP comes solely in a black finish, while the Base trim is offered in red, white, and blue), and the aptly named ABS trim adds front-wheel ABS.
Honda Monkey: 163 mpg
Taking the top spot on this list is the Monkey — one more whimsically named motorcycle from Honda. Much like the Trail125, the Monkey is a retro-inspired motorcycle, but instead of a trail bike, it resembles an old-school scrambler. Pretty cool, right? As for mechanicals, the Monkey comes equipped with a 124 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder mill that uses air cooling and develops all of 9 hp and 8 lb-ft of torque, which go to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual transmission.
Despite the Monkey's impressive 163-mpg claimed fuel economy, its 1.5-gallon fuel tank is good for around 244 miles — less than the Grom's. The seat height is also a tiny bit higher at 30.5 inches, and, at 231 pounds, the Monkey is a few pounds heavier than the Grom too. That said, the Monkey does come with front-wheel ABS as standard. As for the price, the Monkey is available for $4,399 (plus a $300 destination fee), making it the most expensive motorcycle here.