What's The Difference Between A Highway And A Freeway?

You might think that given the nature of freeways, they have higher speed limits than highways. While that generally is the case — 65 to 80 mph on freeways and 45 to 65 mph on highways — speed limits aren't among the criteria that set freeways and highways apart. A major distinguishing factor between them is how vehicles get on and off the road. Freeways restrict entry and exit exclusively to designated interchanges, using on-ramps for vehicles to accelerate and merge with traffic and off-ramps for them to decelerate and leave the road. There are no at-grade intersections (roads that directly intersect with each other), traffic signals, or pedestrian crossings on the main lanes on a freeway — overpasses or underpasses are used instead. On a freeway, opposing traffic is also separated by a median or barrier. All of these factors allow vehicles to move much more freely on a freeway — hence the name. That said, traffic can still pile up on a freeway, often in case of accidents.

Highways can have multiple lanes and relatively high speed limits, but they still allow direct access from driveways, businesses, or side streets, and can include intersections and traffic signals along their length. Speed limits aren't a reliable dividing line between highways and freeways either, since posted limits vary by state, road design, terrain, and traffic conditions. Highways are much more common than freeways and can serve long-distance travel just as well, especially if you're headed to rural areas.