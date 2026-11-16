Ford Employee Allegedly Funneled 'Millions' In Factory Parts To A Detroit Auto Shop

Generally, I don't recommend stealing from your employer, and if you're going to do it, try to be discreet at the very least. Unfortunately, one Ford employee didn't heed that advice, and now he and three other folks are in a heap of trouble. For six weeks in the spring of 2025, Stratec Auto in Detroit received deliveries of brand new parts straight from Ford's Rouge Complex every Saturday night... until Ford security caught on.

Now, the four men are charged with stealing well over $80,000 in parts from the Dearborn, Michigan, factory, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy told Automotive News. 35-year-old Wissam Faraj reportedly took parts from the Rogue factory where he worked, to give them to 63-year-old Badr Kahil and his sons, 25-year-old Aiman and 36-year-old Firas. The men allegedly sold the stolen parts through the repair shop and on eBay.

One of the Kahils would simply place an order for parts with Faraj for him to steal from Ford. From there, he'd simply take them and deliver the parts to the shop. Worthy described the scheme as "lucrative, shameless and absolutely illegal."