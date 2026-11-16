Ford Employee Allegedly Funneled 'Millions' In Factory Parts To A Detroit Auto Shop
Generally, I don't recommend stealing from your employer, and if you're going to do it, try to be discreet at the very least. Unfortunately, one Ford employee didn't heed that advice, and now he and three other folks are in a heap of trouble. For six weeks in the spring of 2025, Stratec Auto in Detroit received deliveries of brand new parts straight from Ford's Rouge Complex every Saturday night... until Ford security caught on.
Now, the four men are charged with stealing well over $80,000 in parts from the Dearborn, Michigan, factory, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy told Automotive News. 35-year-old Wissam Faraj reportedly took parts from the Rogue factory where he worked, to give them to 63-year-old Badr Kahil and his sons, 25-year-old Aiman and 36-year-old Firas. The men allegedly sold the stolen parts through the repair shop and on eBay.
One of the Kahils would simply place an order for parts with Faraj for him to steal from Ford. From there, he'd simply take them and deliver the parts to the shop. Worthy described the scheme as "lucrative, shameless and absolutely illegal."
Not so fast
Ford began its investigation after other employees at the plant noticed parts were going missing, which isn't something that typically happens. From there, The Blue Oval notified Dearborn police, who arranged a sort of sting operation. Officers set up a controlled purchase for more parts to catch the men in the act. They also looked at thousands of texts, emails, photos, videos, and various online accounts, according to FOX 2 Detroit.
It's actually possible that the value of the stolen parts could end up being significantly greater than what was listed in the charges, because it's so hard to track everything down. Worthy pointed to a text message from Faraj that referenced one order for 128 sets of headlights that totaled $22,400 on its own. It's very possible that the number could reach into the "millions," FOX 2 reports. Worthy described it as "a very large amount of money."
Here's what Ford said about the matter in a statement to FOX 2 Detroit:
"Ford's Global Security team launched a thorough investigation after notification of suspected theft and unauthorized sale of company parts at two manufacturing facilities. While we do not comment on individual personnel matters, the team conducted a comprehensive review of the incident and implemented corrective actions to strengthen security measures at our sites. The company will continue to work with local authorities throughout the investigation."
Faraj, unsurprisingly, was fired in 2025.