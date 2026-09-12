Henry Ford Felt More Safe With A Mortsafe

Henry Ford retired for a second time from the automaker that bore his name on September 21, 1945, but he still made Ford his business. On the evening before his death, during some of the worst floods in Dearborn, Michigan's history, Ford and his chauffeur were out in the streets, touring his properties to assess the damage. The Rouge River was overflowing its banks and had already knocked out several Ford properties, including the powerhouse planned by Thomas Edison himself. That left Fair Lane, Henry Ford's sprawling mansion, in the dark. The tour also included swinging by a small cemetery on Joy Road in Detroit, the Ford Family cemetery, where his mother, father and–within 72 hours–he himself would be buried.

When he got home late to Fair Lane, the lights were still out. Candles and kerosene lamps burned in their place as if Edison had never laid the cornerstone of the powerhouse. Ford complained of not feeling well and went to bed early. Sometime in the night, his wife Clara noticed he was breathing heavily and in distress. His last words were to ask Clara and a maid to put the candles out. He died in darkness on April 7, 1947 of a final stroke.

A man like Ford, can't just go out without a bang, however. What followed is what is still considered the largest funeral in Detroit history. Ford was fascinated by the film camera, so his funeral was well documented by his own team. In the footage we can see a small glimpse of the some 100,000 people who shuffled through Greenfield Village to pay respects to the automaker's body. We even get a few aerial views of the mourners out side of the Henry Ford Museum. The video then cuts to downtown Detroit where Ford's body arrived via a Packard hearse to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Again, the streets are packed.