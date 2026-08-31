Here's How Much A Brand-New Ford Mustang Cost In 1964 Vs. 2026

Before cars like the Mazda Miata or Toyota GR86 even existed, the Ford Mustang was the prototypical affordable sports car. First coming on the scene in 1964, it was conceived by Ford as a fun, stylish way for Baby Boomers who had just started earning money to explore Eisenhower's fancy new interstate network. In fact, one of Lee Iacocca's original requirements was for it to start at less than $2,500, and when it first debuted, at least, Ford hit that goal.

Yes, $2,500 for a Mustang to modern eyes looks ludicrous today, but remember this was the '60s, when candy bars cost a literal nickel. How affordable was that really back then? And is the new Mustang still as affordable today? Let's run some numbers.

The OG 1964.5 Ford Mustang had a starting price of $2,368, which got you into a base Hardtop model. Adjusted to 2026 dollars, this is about $25,500. Yeah, those familiar with what a new car — any new car, let alone a Mustang — goes for these days can already see the conclusion coming.

Alas, the 2026 Ford Mustang has a starting MSRP of $34,990 including destination, almost 40% more than what the original cost adjusted for inflation. And just because we know you're already curious, $25,50 is what it now costs to buy a base or near-base Toyota Corolla.