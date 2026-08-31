Here's How Much A Brand-New Ford Mustang Cost In 1964 Vs. 2026
Before cars like the Mazda Miata or Toyota GR86 even existed, the Ford Mustang was the prototypical affordable sports car. First coming on the scene in 1964, it was conceived by Ford as a fun, stylish way for Baby Boomers who had just started earning money to explore Eisenhower's fancy new interstate network. In fact, one of Lee Iacocca's original requirements was for it to start at less than $2,500, and when it first debuted, at least, Ford hit that goal.
Yes, $2,500 for a Mustang to modern eyes looks ludicrous today, but remember this was the '60s, when candy bars cost a literal nickel. How affordable was that really back then? And is the new Mustang still as affordable today? Let's run some numbers.
The OG 1964.5 Ford Mustang had a starting price of $2,368, which got you into a base Hardtop model. Adjusted to 2026 dollars, this is about $25,500. Yeah, those familiar with what a new car — any new car, let alone a Mustang — goes for these days can already see the conclusion coming.
Alas, the 2026 Ford Mustang has a starting MSRP of $34,990 including destination, almost 40% more than what the original cost adjusted for inflation. And just because we know you're already curious, $25,50 is what it now costs to buy a base or near-base Toyota Corolla.
More money, more car
Thirty-five grand gets you a base 2026 EcoBoost Fastback without any options, although to be fair, what you get with a barebones 'Stang today would feel like a spaceship to anyone from 1964. Standard equipment includes a 12.4-inch gauge screen, a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, lane-keep tech, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and blind spot monitoring — stuff that would've felt like witchcraft six decades ago. And that's before we get to the 2.3-liter turbo engine making 315 horsepower.
For contrast, I dug up a copy of a Ford performance-line brochure (remember those?) which boasted of the Mustang's standard "deep foam bucket seats, padded instrument panel, full wheel covers, leather-soft all-vinyl trim (five choices), [and] color-keyed wall-to-wall carpeting." That first base Mustang, by the way, was powered by a 170-cubic-inch straight-six that made just 101 hp and was once described by Car and Driver to be "about as exciting as a dish of baby food" — only a fraction of these cars, by the way, were able to reach full top speed.
So, yes, dollars being equal, a new Mustang is significantly more expensive than the original was. But it's also a completely different car, one that includes lots of creature comforts, complies with modern safety regulations, emissions standards, and, most importantly perhaps, modern performance expectations.