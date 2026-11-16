These Are The Worst Ways You've Abused Rental Cars
While most of us would classify lightweight sports coupes as the ideal driver's car, there's just something enjoyable about an econobox off the rental lot. According to USA Today, the Toyota Corolla is the most rented car in the country. The Nissan Altima is the second. And the reputation of Altima drivers alone should be enough to tell you what kind of shenanigans are possible behind the wheel of that sedan.
We asked our readers last week for the worst things they've done to a rental car. The responses in the comments section read like a "What Not To Do" poster next to an airport rental desk, or maybe even the fine-print section of the rental contract. Company staff would say you shouldn't enter a rental in an off-road racing event. You shouldn't jump a rental on San Francisco's hills. You shouldn't use a rental to learn how to drive a manual. It sounds like you all had quite a bit of fun behind the wheel of your rental cars, so without further ado, here are the most interesting submitted cases of rental car abuse.
Practicing gear changes until the rental breaks
1998 Volkswagen Passat from Heathrow Airport on business. I decided to practice my clutchless gear changes. After about 2 hours of stop-and-go traffic around the M25 parking lot along with some faster B roads in Kent, the transmission totally gave out. I phoned them up & fair play, they sent a replacement on a flatbed truck to me & took the broken one away. No questions, no follow-up & I learned a valuable new skill!
Submitted by: Paul N52
Rental company apologized for your abuse
In the early 2000s, they used to rent to teenagers. Six of us took turns "jumping" an early-2000s Chrysler Sebring convertible. We found a long stretch of road behind a buddy's house, and we all took a turn seeing who could get the most air. One of the guys got so much air he knocked the oil pan off when he landed. He pulled over and turned it off – everyone left and the guy who rented it called the rental car company to report the car had "mysteriously" started leaking oil, so he parked it on the side of the road. They towed it, apologized, and sent him a new Sebring! We did not jump the 2nd Sebring.
Submitted by: Casey
Upgrading to a bright yellow Mustang convertible
I flew to Texas to attend my grandmother's funeral. When I landed, the car rental place offered me an upgrade to a Mustang convertible for a mere $5/day!
I took it and got a bright yellow drop-top to drive in Grandma's funeral procession. Got some ribbing from relatives because I didn't put the top down during it, but oh well.
Afterward, I was driving on a highway and ran over some plastic sheeting. It wrapped around the driveshaft and caused a helluva vibration. Wasn't my car, and I didn't have anything with me that I could have used to remove it, so I just drove it that way for another day or so.
When I returned it, I'm pretty sure the u-joints were going to need to be replaced, but they didn't notice, so I got away scot-free!
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Rallycrossing a rental car
I once entered a rallycross event in a rental car. Back in 2007, when my regular rallycross car wasn't available, I rented a base-model Chevy—I can't even remember the specific model —and drove it two hours north to compete in the event. A rallycross is like an autocross but is held on dirt.
I entered in whatever class I was allowed to compete. I removed all the loose stuff and hubcaps, and because I photographers were there, I removed the license plates and tapped over the related company's decal on the left corner of the trunk lid.
I ran three times that day, and the best time of the three runs determines your finish order. For stock class cars, one of the tricks is to lower tire pressures to around 15-20 lbs. My first run was DNF (Did Not Finish) because, in one particularly tight right-hander that I turned into too hard, I popped the bead on my left tire. Uh oh.
A group of fellow competitors (racers are great) came to my rescue with a jack, a ratchet tie-down strap, and a portable air compressor. After some useful, um, encouraging words, we got the tire bead to re-seat and put 5 lbs more air in the front tires. I finished my other two runs and finished second in class.
On the way home, I spent about three hours at a car wash and made sure the license plates were in place and the tape was taken off the trunk. That bit of sneakiness paid off; I now have a nice framed photo hanging in my "I love me room" of me slinging dirt in that little Chevy.
Submitted by: Mike
A minivan doubling as industrial equipment
I once rented a minivan to work a remote antenna site. It had less than 1k miles on the odometer. We removed the rear seats, bypassing the security tabs, to haul equipment and materials from the nearest town to the site over 50 miles on firefighting gravel roads through forests and across streams. Many trips were made hauling bags of cement mix, punishing the suspension. We even used it to haul dirt from the site to 'authorized' dumping locations. We had it for a month. When we finished the job, we ran it through a car wash, vacuumed the interior, put the seats back in, replaced the security tabs, and then returned it. We had put another hard 5k miles on it. I heard no complaints from the rental company.
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy
A U-Haul life hack
I'm not one to thrash cars, but my favorite life hack is renting U-Hauls as a regular car rental. 19.95 a day is a steal and the other fees don't come close to rental costs. Vans and trucks have both been great and everyone that realizes what's going on is highly entertained.
Submitted by: Brandon
When in San Francisco
I rented a car in San Francisco once when my kids were young and we went around late at night when there was no traffic and hit many hills at speed and had a blast catching air. We found one hill that had the perfect landing and did that one several times with kids laughing hysterically.
Submitted by: V-EIGHT MIATA
Going mudding for a Christmas tree
After strapping a Christmas tree to the open top of our Boxster S, we got smart the next year. My wife and I went to Enterprise and rented a F-150 4x4. I opted in for all the insurance and extra coverages. Because the night before our excursion to our favorite tree farm... it rained. I asked the Enterprise clerk what was covered, and he said, "Everything, if anything happens, you don't have to pay a dime." I confirmed this with him and asked about what if it's dirty, he replied, "Covered." I smiled, and with a sense of fear, the clerk asked where we were going. I told him Christmas tree shopping.
We headed up to the tree farm, and sure enough, they had a sign that said 4x4 and AWD only. Owning a 2000 TJ in my past, I was no stranger to off-roading. Pushed the 4x4 button on the dash and proceeded. The roads were slippery, the tail slid around a bit, but for the most part the rental F-150 did just fine. We hopped out to cut our tree and sunk to our knees in mud. After an hour of mucking about, we loaded our tree and hopped back in the truck, mud dripping everywhere. On the way out, the truck did have to work on some of the muddier parts of the road. Mud flung into the bed, up the sides, over the hood from the truck in front of us.
We returned the F-150, and the receiving clerk just stared at the muddy F-150. I showed my receipt to him, smiled, and handed him the keys. He asked if there were any problems, and I smiled, "Didn't get stuck once."
Submitted by: Brian R
An inside man at Porsche
Does it count if I managed the rental fleet? When the "Porsche Drive" program was still active, I managed the program for the dealership I worked in. Porsche Drive was a rental & subscription service where you could rent Porsches from participating showrooms, or pay a monthly subscription that was basically a month-to-month lease. At our peak, we had a fleet of 25 cars: Macans, Taycans, a couple of Caymans & Boxsters, several Cayennes and 911s, and at least one Panamera that almost never got rented. As program manager, I was allowed to sign out cars that didn't have bookings, not unlike a manager's demo.
I was invited to my friend's wedding, about a 3-hour drive out of town. As I departed in my own car, I noticed a tire-pressure warning. I pulled over to find a nail in one of my tires. I used my onboard compressor to get some air back into it, so I could make a 20-minute detour to my office to sign out a Panamera for the weekend.
The ceremony was wonderful, the reception was great, and while my friends & I were in line for dinner, a lady came up to us, introduced herself, and asked us all where we were from and how we were connected with the bride & groom. Turns out, her daughter is friends with the bride and Mom's playing matchmaker. I guess driving a new Porsche to a wedding gave me an extra glow of confidence, because she very quickly introduced us. The night went on, we hit it off, and we ended up spending the night in the back of the Panamera.
Submitted by: Aldairion