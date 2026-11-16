These Are The Worst Ways You've Abused Rental Cars

I once entered a rallycross event in a rental car. Back in 2007, when my regular rallycross car wasn't available, I rented a base-model Chevy—I can't even remember the specific model —and drove it two hours north to compete in the event. A rallycross is like an autocross but is held on dirt.

I entered in whatever class I was allowed to compete. I removed all the loose stuff and hubcaps, and because I photographers were there, I removed the license plates and tapped over the related company's decal on the left corner of the trunk lid.

I ran three times that day, and the best time of the three runs determines your finish order. For stock class cars, one of the tricks is to lower tire pressures to around 15-20 lbs. My first run was DNF (Did Not Finish) because, in one particularly tight right-hander that I turned into too hard, I popped the bead on my left tire. Uh oh.

A group of fellow competitors (racers are great) came to my rescue with a jack, a ratchet tie-down strap, and a portable air compressor. After some useful, um, encouraging words, we got the tire bead to re-seat and put 5 lbs more air in the front tires. I finished my other two runs and finished second in class.

On the way home, I spent about three hours at a car wash and made sure the license plates were in place and the tape was taken off the trunk. That bit of sneakiness paid off; I now have a nice framed photo hanging in my "I love me room" of me slinging dirt in that little Chevy.