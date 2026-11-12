Unless you only travel within driving distance of home or are willing to spend the time and money on shipping, we will all end up in a situation where renting a car is a necessity. There may be plenty of cities with fantastic public transportation systems, but you just need a car to venture out and explore the countryside. Many of us are far more care-free behind the wheel when the vehicle is owned by an abstract corporate entity and not a person with a face.

What's the worst way you've abused a rental car? I'm not talking about returning it with an empty tank. That's just a surcharge that rental companies are more than happy to add to your bill. Abuse is real, lasting damage that's an absolute nightmare to reverse. Let me use a hypothetical beach day in the South of France as an example. You and a few friends take a decent Peugeot 408 to a sleepy village on the Mediterranean. After a fun day of sand and surf, everyone piles back into the sedan right off the beach, covering the interior with sand. That's the appetizer. On the drive back, you get impatient sitting behind a truck on a two-lane road. You pull into the oncoming lane but don't get entirely clear, and you sideswipe the truck. The 408 is far worse off, with its entire right side scratched up. That's abuse!