Buy A New Mazda Miata Today, You Will Not Regret Buying A Mazda Miata

Sometimes you order something online, only for it to arrive in a different size and color than you were expecting. The Mazda MX-5 Miata is not one of those things. It will never disappoint you, and I guarantee you won't regret buying one. So do it. Buy a new Mazda Miata. Come on, what are you waiting for? A sign? This is your sign. I am the prophet. The car gods have sent me to preach their message of salvation, and today I speak unto you, "Go buy a Mazda Miata. You will not regret buying a Mazda Miata."

Now, $32,640 is a lot of money, at least if you're spending it. It probably feels like a lot less if it's your annual income. But even if you make $326,400 a year, it's still not a sum many people will spend on a whim. Divide that MSRP by 60, though, and you get a much more manageable $544. A lot of people have room in their budget to spend $544 if they get creative with it. And if you're one of those people, the best thing you could do with that money would be to spend it on a new Mazda Miata.

Typically, you'll hear that a new car can only fix the problems in your life that your current car is causing. A new truck, for example, can't fix the fact that women find your personality off-putting and weird. Anyone who tells you that is probably right, but they're also wrong. Because while that's true for other cars, there's no problem in your life that a Mazda Miata can't fix.