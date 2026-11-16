What's The First Thing You'd Change If Stellantis Made You Its CEO?

Stellantis is making moves again, this time promoting Tim Kuniskis from merely being the head of its American brands and SRT division to also being its U.S. chief commercial officer. That means Tim's now in charge of the entire dealer network, as well as retail and fleet sales. Since he's in the C-suite, it probably comes with a big raise, too, unlike the promotions that regular people get in America.

Kuniskis isn't European, and it's hard to imagine Stellantis putting an American in charge of its entire corporation, but if anyone could do it, it would be Tim. He's made them a lot of money stuffing big, dumb engines into cars that make big, dumb horsepower, and even if they aren't your cup of tea, it's hard to get too mad at the guy that gave us the Hellcat.

It would be hard to Hellcat all of Stellantis's European brands, but personally, I'd be ok with Fiat building a 700-horsepower 500e. I assume Stellantis CEO Tim Kuniskis would prefer V8s, but if the Fiat's already electric, could he resist building a version that makes big, dumb power? I don't think he could. Because he's Tim Kuniskis, and he likes to go fast.