What's The First Thing You'd Change If Stellantis Made You Its CEO?
Stellantis is making moves again, this time promoting Tim Kuniskis from merely being the head of its American brands and SRT division to also being its U.S. chief commercial officer. That means Tim's now in charge of the entire dealer network, as well as retail and fleet sales. Since he's in the C-suite, it probably comes with a big raise, too, unlike the promotions that regular people get in America.
Kuniskis isn't European, and it's hard to imagine Stellantis putting an American in charge of its entire corporation, but if anyone could do it, it would be Tim. He's made them a lot of money stuffing big, dumb engines into cars that make big, dumb horsepower, and even if they aren't your cup of tea, it's hard to get too mad at the guy that gave us the Hellcat.
It would be hard to Hellcat all of Stellantis's European brands, but personally, I'd be ok with Fiat building a 700-horsepower 500e. I assume Stellantis CEO Tim Kuniskis would prefer V8s, but if the Fiat's already electric, could he resist building a version that makes big, dumb power? I don't think he could. Because he's Tim Kuniskis, and he likes to go fast.
Take this job and shove it
Similar things could be said about other executives. No matter who hires Johan de Nysschen, you know any good names in the lineup are about to become alphanumeric gibberish. No matter how many vehicles Rivian builds, don't expect RJ Scaringe to offer animal leather as an upholstery option. I bet you have some pretty strong beliefs about the best way to run an automaker, too.
So if you became the next CEO of Stellantis, what's the first change you'd make? Remember, you aren't just in charge of U.S. brands. You're the boss of the whole corporation. Maybe you'd do something about Chrysler, but maybe not. You could always start with a brand we don't get here. Do you have a plan to save Lancia? I'd be willing to be someone here wants to save Lancia.
No need to type out a whole business plan. Just share the first thing you'd do as CEO of Stellantis. Personally? I'd quit. Being any kind of automotive executive seems like a giant headache, and I don't think even a wheelbarrow full of money would make that headache go away. Regardless of what your answer is, though, be sure to let us know down in the comments.