This Tractor Supply Mini-Excavator May Not Be The Smallest, But It Is One Of The Cutest

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Remember playing with your Tonka trucks as a wee kiddo? If you grew up before tablets displaced little metal keepsakes, you ruled an imaginary work site, moving clumps of sand, dirt, and mud from one place to other spots. Granted, those other places were often your hair, shirt, and pants pockets. Oh, those were the days. Fret not, forever child — Yardmax has a tool that bridges the gap between practical equipment and a rideable Tonka-style toy.

It's the Yardmax YE0610, a 1,432-pound mini-excavator with a host of available attachments, from a claw to a grading bucket and rake. Better yet, you might just be able to scoot on down to your local Tractor Supply and pick one up.

That said, Yardmax's diminutive earth mover isn't the smallest thing in the mini-excavator market. In fact, if you want to get crazy with your tiny tools, Honda and Komatsu once teamed up to make what may very well be the cutest little digging machine ever.