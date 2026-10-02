Tractor Supply's New Mini Truck Is Like Power Wheels For Adults
If you were a lucky enough kid (and born in the correct decade), you might've owned a Power Wheels rideable toy car. In case you don't remember, those pint-sized ATVs were a rad way to flex on the neighbor kids. It was the closest thing your itty-bitty self was going to get to driving like your parents. But who says the whimsy has to die just because you pay taxes? If your soul longs for the days of cruising around in an impossibly-small toy, Massimo might have you covered.
Massimo is a Texas-based builder of utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Of course, the company will sell you a four-door UTV with a truck bed or a 42-horsepower Yamaha-powered ATV to tackle your tasks. And yet, Massimo seems to have a cheeky side, too. You can get a 196-cc mini motorcycle from the brand — or, better yet, you can buy an honest-to-goodness Massimo Mini Truck at Tractor Supply. It looks a bit like an International Scout, but its size perfectly appeals to Power Wheels enthusiasts of the old days.
Mini truck, major shenanigans
Now, sometimes the term "mini" is a bit of a misnomer — take the "Minigun" featured in so many action films and video games, for example. When it comes to Massimo's Mini Truck, though, the term sticks the landing. A glance at the thing conjures images of an International Scout (the very same pioneer that basically paved the way for modern off-road SUVs) after exposure to a shrink ray. Its looks also hearken back to the old-school Ford F-100 pickup truck, and its proportions mimic those of a classic Land Rover Defender 90. Speaking of proportions, the Mini Truck is a tight fit at just 40.5 inches wide and 76 inches long, with a 50-inch wheelbase.
There are no drums here, either. The Mini Truck has hydraulic disc brakes with drilled rotors tucked behind all four 18-inch all-terrain tires. Mind you, you're not going to win a tractor pull or drag race in your Mini Truck. The four-stroke, air-cooled, fuel-injected 125-cc single-cylinder engine produces just 9 horsepower. In its defense, Massimo says the little engine and three-speed automatic transmission are enough to coax the little truck to 28 miles per hour. As far as suspension and load capacity goes, the Mini Truck has a transverse swingarm coilover setup in the front with a dual coilover in the rear, and it can heft up to 300 pounds.
You don't have to pay (too much) to play
Before you ask, you can't drive it on public roads — even though it has turn signals, taillights, headlamps, and mirrors. Still, license plates or not, it's certainly a more practical way to have a good time than a home-built Harley-powered go kart. On the plus side, it doesn't cost much to get your hands on one of the Power Wheels-esque toy trucks. Right now, the Massimo Mini Truck is listed on the company's website for $2,999.00. And shopping around might even save you $300 — if you don't desperately want a blue one.
You can get a lot at Tractor Supply. Heck, the guys at CarsandCameras set out to build a go-kart using only parts from the store. And if you're willing to stick with the Cream color palette, going there can save you a few bucks on the truck; the off-brown-color is listed at Tractor Supply for $2,699.99. If you really want one, though, you might want to move quickly. As of the time of writing, the Mini Truck is sold out on Massimo's website in both the Cream and Blue colorways.