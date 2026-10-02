Tractor Supply's New Mini Truck Is Like Power Wheels For Adults

If you were a lucky enough kid (and born in the correct decade), you might've owned a Power Wheels rideable toy car. In case you don't remember, those pint-sized ATVs were a rad way to flex on the neighbor kids. It was the closest thing your itty-bitty self was going to get to driving like your parents. But who says the whimsy has to die just because you pay taxes? If your soul longs for the days of cruising around in an impossibly-small toy, Massimo might have you covered.

Massimo is a Texas-based builder of utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Of course, the company will sell you a four-door UTV with a truck bed or a 42-horsepower Yamaha-powered ATV to tackle your tasks. And yet, Massimo seems to have a cheeky side, too. You can get a 196-cc mini motorcycle from the brand — or, better yet, you can buy an honest-to-goodness Massimo Mini Truck at Tractor Supply. It looks a bit like an International Scout, but its size perfectly appeals to Power Wheels enthusiasts of the old days.