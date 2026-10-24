This Tractor Supply Mini Bike Will Help Awaken Your Inner Child
Motorcycles are awesome. We all know it. Even your protective parents who cautioned you against a life on two wheels likely understand why motorcyclists trade safety for satisfaction. Sometimes, for safety reasons, financial reasons, or other such rationale, we don't take our moto-ambitions on the road. However, that doesn't mean you have to live a life devoid of motorcycle fun. If you're okay with keeping your rides off-road and full of childlike whimsy, there might be a solution for you at your local Tractor Supply.
You can get all sorts of stuff at this massive retail store, but you may not have expected the agricultural and rural retailer to sell you a pocket-sized motorcycle. We're talking about the Massimo MB 200, a one-cylinder trail-going mini bike — though it's practically hulking compared to what may very well be the smallest Ducati ever made. While you can't slap a license plate on the thing, it looks as though it would be right at home conquering grassy fields and muddy trails. Right now, the MB 200 is on sale in five different colors and ships to most U.S. states. It's light, cartoonish, and takes a no-frills, back-to-the-basics approach to off-road riding. No clutching, no front brake, and not even a legitimate gas tank; just the essentials for a riotous ride. Better yet, the little sub-$1000 toy motorbike doesn't break the bank.
The Massimo MB 200 is a pint-size smile factory for sale at Tractor Supply
Massimo is no stranger to making teeny tiny versions of awesome stuff for full-size operators. The brand sells miniature Jeep lookalikes and even a new mini truck that channels adult Power Wheels energy at Tractor Supply. That's not all the Texas-based brand does, though. It's primarily an off-road vehicle manufacturer, rolling out American-made UTVs and ATVs. Still, Massimo also has an odd little collection of toy-ish vehicles, including a couple of pull-start mini bikes.
It's a simple package: At a glance, the MB 200 looks like one of those classic little Lego motorcycles blown up to rideable proportions. As you might imagine, then, it's light — just 154 pounds of dry weight. No two-stroke antics, either. This thing is powered by 6.5-hp a 196-cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine connected to a centrifugal clutch automatic gearbox. How fast is the little Massimo mini bike? The manufacturer says the carbureted and air-cooled motorbike is rated for 24 miles per hour. That's about 4 mph shy of how quick you can go in one of the brand's $3,000 mini trucks.
Front brakes? Who needs them? The MB 200 has a pull-cable disc rear brake to bring the mini motorcycle to a halt. The 40-inch-tall motorcycle rides on a 19-inch set of knobby all-terrain tires and features no rear suspension unless on the standard model. In front of the rider, the diminutive Massimo also has no gauges. The apparent fuel tank ahead of the rider isn't really a tank; it's storage. See? No frills, all fun.
Five colors, one grand
As of this writing, the MB 200 is advertised for $999 on Tractor Supply's website. That sales price applies to every one of the Massimo mini bike's five color options: Black, Red, Tactical Gray, Quicksand, and Camo. Depending on where you live, you might not have access to the full helping of colors at your local Tractor Supply. For instance, you simply can't get an MB 200 finished in the camouflage colorway in North Carolina right now — shipped or picked up in-store. Tractor Supply also includes a notice that the silly little trail toy can't be delivered to Alaska, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, or West Virginia.
What if you want something with a bit more spring in its step? Massimo also builds the MB 200S, and aside from one extra horsepower, springs are primarily what sets the siblings apart. Unlike the MB 200 and its hardtail approach, the "S" model features a wee set of dual rear shocks. That said, the MB 200 S is also the smaller of the two, ditching 5 inches of wheelbase, 6 inches of overall length, and 0.8 inches of ground clearance compared to its mini bike brother. So you could get either one on your next trip to buy a new post hole digger, or you could try to build a go-kart out using only parts from Tractor Supply.