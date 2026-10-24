This Tractor Supply Mini Bike Will Help Awaken Your Inner Child

Motorcycles are awesome. We all know it. Even your protective parents who cautioned you against a life on two wheels likely understand why motorcyclists trade safety for satisfaction. Sometimes, for safety reasons, financial reasons, or other such rationale, we don't take our moto-ambitions on the road. However, that doesn't mean you have to live a life devoid of motorcycle fun. If you're okay with keeping your rides off-road and full of childlike whimsy, there might be a solution for you at your local Tractor Supply.

You can get all sorts of stuff at this massive retail store, but you may not have expected the agricultural and rural retailer to sell you a pocket-sized motorcycle. We're talking about the Massimo MB 200, a one-cylinder trail-going mini bike — though it's practically hulking compared to what may very well be the smallest Ducati ever made. While you can't slap a license plate on the thing, it looks as though it would be right at home conquering grassy fields and muddy trails. Right now, the MB 200 is on sale in five different colors and ships to most U.S. states. It's light, cartoonish, and takes a no-frills, back-to-the-basics approach to off-road riding. No clutching, no front brake, and not even a legitimate gas tank; just the essentials for a riotous ride. Better yet, the little sub-$1000 toy motorbike doesn't break the bank.