1970 Dodge Challenger R/T For Sale With 96,199 Miles Shown Wraps 440 V8 In Plum Crazy Purple

It wasn't that long ago that a different, clean, Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Charger caught our eye on the used market, but there's now a Challenger R/T from the same year and painted the same color available. Apparently, we like Purple around here. Spotted on Hemmings Classified is a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T with 96,199 miles on the odometer. The seller, Ryle's Rides in Sacramento, California, is asking $69,995 for it.

Per the factory fender tag, this one was originally powered by a 383-cubic-inch Magnum V8 engine paired to a four-speed manual gearbox. But somewhere along the way, somebody dropped a 440 big-block V8 from 1969 into it instead.

This motor gets an aluminum intake manifold, four-barrel carburetor, chrome valve covers, and an upgraded aluminum radiator to help keep it cool. The four-speed manual gearbox remains, albeit rocking a pistol-grip shifter. On the outside, there's the black vinyl roof, a matching black center stripe on the hood, R/T badges, and Rallye-style wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Inside, bucket seats face a wood-rim steering wheel.