1970 Dodge Charger R/T For Sale With 440 V8 And Under 16,000 Miles Is Plum Crazy Rarity

Heads up, Mopar aficionados with deep pockets: there's a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T for sale, and its spec and condition makes it something really don't see every day. Located in Fredericksburg, Texas and being sold by Street Dreams on Hemmings, this '70 Charger is painted "Plum Crazy" purple from the factory and has a numbers-matching 440 V8 hooked up to a numbers-matching automatic transmission.

Other modern amenities include power steering, power front disc brakes, factory air conditioning, and AM radio (advanced technology you won't get with some new cars today). Power gets to the road via Magnum 500 wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires measuring 235 millimeters wide.

There apparently aren't official records of this, but the seller estimates that only about 200 cars were ever made in this specific R/T SE trim and color. The Plum Crazy paint was so iconic that Dodge brought it back with the modern-day Charger and Challenger in 2015. In my mind, its desirability has as much to do with that name as it does with the actual color. By the way, R/T stands for Road and Track.