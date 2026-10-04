1970 Dodge Charger R/T For Sale With 440 V8 And Under 16,000 Miles Is Plum Crazy Rarity
Heads up, Mopar aficionados with deep pockets: there's a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T for sale, and its spec and condition makes it something really don't see every day. Located in Fredericksburg, Texas and being sold by Street Dreams on Hemmings, this '70 Charger is painted "Plum Crazy" purple from the factory and has a numbers-matching 440 V8 hooked up to a numbers-matching automatic transmission.
Other modern amenities include power steering, power front disc brakes, factory air conditioning, and AM radio (advanced technology you won't get with some new cars today). Power gets to the road via Magnum 500 wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires measuring 235 millimeters wide.
There apparently aren't official records of this, but the seller estimates that only about 200 cars were ever made in this specific R/T SE trim and color. The Plum Crazy paint was so iconic that Dodge brought it back with the modern-day Charger and Challenger in 2015. In my mind, its desirability has as much to do with that name as it does with the actual color. By the way, R/T stands for Road and Track.
Clean purple icon
It's a gorgeously clean, gorgeously rare example of what is arguably the archetypal muscle car. And with just 15,855 miles on the odometer, it's likely fresh enough to drive like it did when it first rolled off the assembly line, but not so pristine that it'd mean mad depreciation every mile you travel in it.
For reference, this vintage of Dodge Charger is the second generation, but arguably way more loved than the original. It has also achieved the rare feat of being an iconic pop-culture hero car for people of all ages, showing up in "Bullitt," then "The Dukes of Hazzard" before its ongoing tenure as the automotive face of the "Fast and Furious" franchise (which also included other great cars you may have missed).
A cool-spec, low-miles example of one of these, then, isn't cheap, because the one for sale here is asking $129,500. Here's a walkaround video that shows off more of what that buys you, putting a camera under the hood, inside the factory-fresh cabin.
There's music at the start of the video, and then you get to the sound of the V8. That beautiful noise may just be worth at least 100 of the 130 grand.