6,900-Mile 1969 Plymouth Barracuda Is A Green-On-Green Torque Monster With A Factory 440

There were a lot of pretty hot muscle cars around in 1969, but only one could burn, burn, burn, burn it to the wick: Barracuda. We're talking about the 1969 Plymouth Barracuda M-Code, to be exact, and if it isn't one of the scariest cars you've seen out on the road, that's likely because they're so rare. There are just 19 cars in the A-Body M-Code registry, and the seller says this is one of them.

As for what makes it so terrifying, imagine a 1960s-engineered compact car with more claimed torque than a 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack R/T 4-door — but without annoyances such as power disc brakes, power steering, or any regard for weight balance. Thanks to its 440-cubic-inch Super Commando V8, the Barracuda M-Code not only came with 375 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, but it also carried 57% of its weight over its front wheels. When you also consider those wheels were only 5.5 inches wide, the result was such a mismatch between the car's straight-line power and its handling that one contemporary review — hosted by Curbside Classic – called the M-Code downright "disturbing."

Also perhaps scary is the price of this machine: You'd have to shake loose some $129,995 to drive home with this low-mileage high performer. It's listed in the Streetside Classics online classifieds, where it's waiting for someone brave enough to get behind the wheel. There should be plenty of life left in this particular Barracuda as well. The seller says it has only 6,906 miles on the clock — a number that Hemmings says is "believed original." For some context, Hagerty reports that a typical 1969 Barracuda, in good condition and in an average spec, is valued at about $31,238.